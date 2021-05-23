Bandits knock off Chiefs in series finale

PEORIA — Drew Parrish threw four perfect innings in his first start of the season as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat Peoria 5-2 in the series finale of a High-A Central contest Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park.

Jimmy Govern had a bases-clearing double off of Jack Ralston to give the Bandits a 2-0 lead. Jeison Guzman and Vinnie Pasquantino homered for Quad Cities to help it extend the lead to 5-0.

Parrish set the tone on the mound for the River Bandits. The former Florida State pitcher struck out the first five Chiefs. He then fanned four of the last six batters he faced before passing the game over to 2020 fourth-round pick Christian Chamberlain in the fifth.

Chamberlain allowed a hit but pitched two scoreless innings.

Matt Chamberlain homered for Peoria in the eighth inning before River Bandits reliever Jordan Dipoto struck out the side in the ninth to collect his second save of the season.

Quad Cities will begin its first and only series at Dayton. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.

