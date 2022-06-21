Bandits' offense romps past Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — It didn't matter who the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers threw out onto the mound during Tuesday's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Be it an 18th-round pick from last year's draft or a Milwaukee Brewers reliever on a rehab assignment, the River Bandits hitters managed to score off of them.

Catcher Luca Tresh tallied four hits and drove in three runs while falling a home run short of the cycle and Burle Dixon drove in three runs on three hits from the No. 9 spot as the River Bandits beat the Timber Rattlers, 13-5.

Tyler Tolbert opened the game quickly for the Bandits, doubling to lead off the first and coming around to score on Diego Hernandez's RBI grounder.

Wisconsin tied the game in the third inning when Tyler Black, who MLB pipeline ranks as the Brewers' No. 7 prospect, singled and scored on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by QC reliever Chase Wallace. Black tallied four hits, including two doubles on the night.

Hernandez put the Bandits back up when he homered to lead off the fourth, but Wisconsin briefly took a lead on a two-run triple by Ashton McGee and Black's RBI double.

Then entered Brewers reliever Trevor Gott in the fifth, and the floodgates opened up for QC. Dixon greeted Gott with a double, Tolbert singled and Tresh brought them both home with another double before Gott has recorded his first out. Tresh later scored on a Kale Emshoff single to make it 5-4.

Dixon doubled in Dillan Shrum in the sixth to make it 6-4 and, after Wisconsin scored a run in the bottom of the frame, Herard Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to make it 7-4.

Dixon's two-run single and RBI triples from Tolbert and Tresh made it 12-5 after eight. Former Iowa pitcher Brady Schanuel came on in relief of Tyler Gillies during the inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam, but the Bandits got to Schanuel in the ninth, as Diego Hernandez's double drove in Tolbert.

Quad Cities starter Eric Skoglund was added prior to Tuesday's game as part of a pair of transactions that also saw QC pitcher Anthony Simonelli placed on the seven-day disabled list. Skoglund joined the River Bandits on a Triple-A rehab assignment.

Skoglund, a left-hander who pitched in 27 major-league games between 2017-19 for Kansas City, did not play during the 2020 or 2021 seasons and joins Quad Cities after making three starts in the Arizona Complex League in his only previous outings this season.

He went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0