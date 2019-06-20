Quad-Cities 7, Beloit 2: The Quad-Cities River Bandits opened the second half of the Midwest League season with a win at Beloit on Thursday night.
Ross Adolph led the way with four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored from the leadoff spot for the Western Division first-half champions. Adolph homered in the fifth and David Hensley added a two-run shot in the sixth to push Quad-City's lead to 6-1.
Cody Deason was strong on the mound for the Bandits, allowing one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out four for his fourth win of the season.
Hensley and Jonathan Lacroix had two hits apiece for Q-C.
Wisconsin 5, Clinton 2: The LumberKings jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning but that was all the runs Clinton could muster in a second-half opening loss to the Timber Rattlers on Thursday.
Connor Scott and Evan Edwards had RBI hits in the first inning, but Wisconsin went ahead to stay with a three-run fourth.
— Staff report