Bandits rally falls short against Chiefs

The Quad Cities River Bandits' bats heated up toward the end of their Friday showdown with the Peoria Chiefs.

Unfortunately for the Bandits, it was not enough to overcome a Peoria offense that scored in five innings in its 6-5 victory over Quad Cities.

Trailing 6-1, the River Bandits started closing the gap in the eighth as Nick Loftin launched a solo home run, his fourth homer on the season. Vinnie Pasquantino then singled and came around to score when Jimmy Govern was hit by a pitch after a dropped third strike and an error had allowed the Bandits to load the bases.

Pasquantino struck again in the ninth, hitting his 11th home run of the season — a two-run shot — to trim the Chiefs' lead to one. Pasquantino was 3-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs on the night.

However, the next batter, Tyler Gentry, struck out to end QC's chances.

The Bandits got on the board first as Gentry singled in Tucker Bradley. It didn't take Peoria long to respond off QC starter Asa Lacy (1-3), though.

Lacy, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft, surrendered a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Lacy struck out nine and allowed only four hits in 4 1/3 innings, but the Chiefs made their hits count, getting two home runs and a triple off Lacy.

