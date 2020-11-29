Bandits set to move one step closer to the majors

The next time the Quad Cities River Bandits take the field at Modern Woodmen Park, every player on the field will be one step closer to the major leagues.
One certainty of the reorganization of minor-league baseball that remains a work in progress is that the Midwest League will shift from being classified as a low-A league to becoming what has been known in the past as a high-A league.
No longer will Midwest League clubs typically be the first full-season stop for professional players.
Instead, rosters will include prospects who are slightly older, more experienced and more likely to one day reach the major leagues.
The change in moving the Midwest League from low-A to high-A is a “done deal,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
“It’s going to be a significant upgrade in talent and the quality of play that fans will see,’’ Heller said. “There will be more future major-league players to watch because the Midwest League will be further up the ladder.’’
The change is expected to be part of a comprehensive plan Major League Baseball expects to unveil in upcoming days that will include a reduction of minor-league affiliates from 160 to 120.
Baseball America reported last week that remaining teams will be offered Professional Development Licenses in early December.
The new license — referred to as a PDL — would create a tie between a minor-league club and a major-league affiliate assigned to the minor-league club for a specific length of time, most likely 10 or 15 years.
That is among many details that remain unannounced, however bits and pieces of what Major League Baseball has in mind as it reworks its minor-league structure have been revealed in recent weeks.
Early this month, the New York Yankees and New York Mets released lists of 2021 affiliates that included changes in affiliation levels with former high-A clubs in the Florida State League listed as low-A affiliates.
In mid-November, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros both announced changes in AAA affiliations.
The Twins announced the end of a long-term relationship with Rochester in the International League and the Astros announced the move of their AAA club to Sugar Land, Texas, one of at least three former independent clubs expected to become farm clubs of major-league teams.
Last week, city officials in Fresno, Calif., and owners of the AAA Pacific Coast League franchise received a letter from Major League Baseball which said MLB did not “currently intend to offer any affiliation to the Grizzlies or Fresno’’ because ownership and city officials had indicated they had no interest in operating as an affiliate at the low-A level.
That would also tend to confirm a revised structure at the Class A level reported last week by Baseball America which detailed significant changes.
There would be three leagues at both the high-A and low-A levels, with high-A leagues positioned in the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic and Pacific Northwest regions.
At the low-A level, the plan calls for leagues in California and Florida populated by teams that formerly competed at the high-A level in those states and a league in the Southeast made of teams that played in the low-A South Atlantic and high-A Carolina leagues in past years.
Heller views the change involving the Midwest League as a positive.
“We’re excited to be a part of it,’’ Heller said. “Baseball wants players to move into better ballparks with every step they climb and Midwest League parks have been better than many facilities at higher levels in the past. This change has a lot to do with that.’’
