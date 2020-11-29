Bandits set to move one step closer to the majors

The new license — referred to as a PDL — would create a tie between a minor-league club and a major-league affiliate assigned to the minor-league club for a specific length of time, most likely 10 or 15 years.

That is among many details that remain unannounced, however bits and pieces of what Major League Baseball has in mind as it reworks its minor-league structure have been revealed in recent weeks.

Early this month, the New York Yankees and New York Mets released lists of 2021 affiliates that included changes in affiliation levels with former high-A clubs in the Florida State League listed as low-A affiliates.

In mid-November, the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros both announced changes in AAA affiliations.

The Twins announced the end of a long-term relationship with Rochester in the International League and the Astros announced the move of their AAA club to Sugar Land, Texas, one of at least three former independent clubs expected to become farm clubs of major-league teams.