Bandits squander big lead in road loss

DAYTON, Ohio — The Quad Cities River Bandits squandered a six-run lead Tuesday night in dropping the first game of its series at Day Air Ballpark.

Dayton erupted for five runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to hand Quad Cities an 11-7 defeat.

The Dragons smacked three home runs in the sixth — by Alex McGarry, Juan Martinez and Quin Cotton — against reliever Dante Biasi.

Dayton tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and took the lead on a two-base throwing error. Miguel Hernandez followed with a two-run single to make it a second-consecutive five-run frame.

Nick Loftin was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two RBIs for the River Bandits, who had nine hits in the contest.

Quad Cities plated two runs in the first and three more in the second to build a 5-0 lead. Jeison Guzman had a pair of RBI singles for the River Bandits. Loftin's solo blast in the fourth made it 6-0 Quad Cities.

Asa Lacy pitched four innings, allowing three hits, one run, walking one and striking out five. Yohanse Morel took the loss in relief for Quad Cities.

The six-game series continues at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0