Bandits win on walk-off blast by Porter

As far as anyone can tell, the Quad-Cities’ minor league baseball franchise never has been involved in a deciding Game 5 in a postseason championship series.
It’s in one now.
Logan Porter slammed the second pitch of the ninth inning about 390 feet down the left-field line for a walk-off home run, giving the Quad Cities River Bandits a 2-1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Game 4 of the High A Central championship series Saturday night at Modern Woodman Park.
It is the 41st come-from-behind victory of the season for the Bandits and easily the most important. It sets up a winner-take-all matchup in Game 5 Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Porter’s blast ended a game that included 27 strikeouts and loads of missed opportunities, especially by the visiting Kernels.
In fact, the early part of the game was all about missed chances for both teams.
The River Bandits got the leadoff man on base in the first two innings and stole a base in each of the first three but never managed to get a runner home, striking out eight times against Cedar Rapids starter Sawyer Gipson-Long.
Q-C starter Charlie Neuweiler retired the first seven batters he faced before the Kernels loaded the bases in both the third and fourth innings, failing to score both times. They had runners at second and third with no outs in the fourth but Neuweiler retired the next two hitters and Zach Phillips came in to retire Daniel Ozoria to end the inning.
The Kernels finally scored with two outs in the fifth when Aaron Sabato clubbed an 0-1 pitch from Phillips over the center-field fence.
However, the Bandits countered in the bottom of the inning when Maikel Garcia lashed a two-out double to left center and Will Hancock scored all the way from first, sliding in under a high relay throw.
The Kernels left the bases loaded for a third time in the seventh. Hits by Ozoria and Edouard Julien put runners on second and third with one out and Alex Isola was intentionally walked. But Will Klein came in from the bullpen to strike out Sabato and Matt Wallner.
Klein ended up fanning six batters in 2.2 innings of work to earn the victory.