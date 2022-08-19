Big 11th wins it for River Bandits

PEORIA, Ill. — After two losses in which they led for a total of half an inning, the Quad Cities River Bandits had no problem grabbing the lead Friday.

Keeping it, however, was a different issue.

So after blowing one-run leads in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings against the Peoria Chiefs, the Bandits simply put up a nearly insurmountable six runs in the 11th on their way to a 10-6 victory.

Even the bottom of the 11th, however, had drama. Quad Cities reliever Patrick Halligan surrendered runs on an RBI double by LJ Jones and an RBI single to Tyler Reichenborn before loading the bases with one out to bring the tying run to the plate.

Halligan, however, struck out Wade Strauss and got Tommy Jew, who homered earlier in the game, to fly out to end the threat and the game.

The story of the top of the 11th inning, however, was walks. Five River Bandits walked in the inning — two bringing home runs — and another run scored on a wild pitch. River Town had two of the Bandits' three hits in the inning, with the second driving in a run.

Runs were much harder to come by in the early innings.

Herard Gonzalez got Quad Cities the lead in the third inning, tripling home River Town on a line drive to right field before Dillan Shrum singled Gonzalez home to stake QC to a 2-0 lead.

And Quad Cities starter Rylan Kaufman made the lead hold up, surrendering only one run in his sixth and final inning of work, when a home run by Jew made it 2-1.

And it stayed that way until the eighth, when Jew again came through. The center fielder singled off QC reliever Charlie Neuweiler, stole second and then came home on Jacob Buchberger's RBI single.

Gonzalez and Shrum came through again for Quad Cities in the ninth, with Gonzalez getting a one-out single and Shrum doubling him home.

Zack Phillips couldn't hold the lead in the bottom of the inning, though, as Francisco Gonzalez homered with two outs to send the game to extra innings.

Parker Bates doubled home Peyton Wilson in the top of the 10th for the Bandits, but Jew matched him with an RBI double of his own in the bottom half off Phillips.