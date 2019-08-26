{{featured_button_text}}
CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton LumberKings only needed one inning Monday night.

Samuel Castro’s two-single topped off a five-run outburst in the fourth inning and Clinton went on from there to claim a 6-2 victory over Wisconsin at NelsonCorp Field.

The LumberKings (72-60) opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Evan Edwards’ infield out scored Kameron Misner, but then they really busted loose in the fourth against Timber Rattlers starter Max Lazar (7-3).

Misner singled in the first run of the inning and Thomas Jones and David Bradshaw also singled in runs before dropped a two-run shot into right field to make it 6-0.

Wisconsin (66-66) scored its only runs in the ninth inning with the help of an error by Clinton shortstop Christopher Torres.

Josh Roberson (3-4) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

