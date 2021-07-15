Big ninth inning lifts Bandits to win

BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits came into Thursday's game against the Beloit Snappers with Class High-A Central's top offense, averaging more than six runs a game, but for eight innings the Snappers pitchers nearly silenced the Bandits' bats.

Fortunately for the Bandits, the ninth inning was a different story.

Quad-Cities scored four runs in the ninth and then held off a Beloit ninth-inning rally to rack up their third straight win, beating the Snappers 5-3.

With the teams entering the ninth inning tied 1-1, Eric Cole struck the opening blow on the third pitch of the inning, tripling on a line drive to right field.

John Rave followed with a walk and moved to second on William Hancock's groundout. Tucker Bradley then singled home Cole before Nick Loftin was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Maikel Garcia drove home Rave on a sacrifice fly, and Vinnie Pasquantino and Jake Means followed with RBI singles to stake the Bandits to a 5-1 lead.

After Quad Cities pitchers Asa Lacy and Dante Biasi held the Snappers to one run over the first eight innings, Beloit mounted a rally of its own against QC reliever Christian Cosby.