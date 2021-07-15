Big ninth inning lifts Bandits to win

BELOIT, Wis. — The Quad-Cities River Bandits came into Thursday's game against the Beloit Snappers with Class High-A Central's top offense, averaging more than six runs a game, but for eight innings the Snappers pitchers nearly silenced the Bandits' bats.
Fortunately for the Bandits, the ninth inning was a different story.
Quad-Cities scored four runs in the ninth and then held off a Beloit ninth-inning rally to rack up their third straight win, beating the Snappers 5-3.
With the teams entering the ninth inning tied 1-1, Eric Cole struck the opening blow on the third pitch of the inning, tripling on a line drive to right field.
John Rave followed with a walk and moved to second on William Hancock's groundout. Tucker Bradley then singled home Cole before Nick Loftin was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Maikel Garcia drove home Rave on a sacrifice fly, and Vinnie Pasquantino and Jake Means followed with RBI singles to stake the Bandits to a 5-1 lead.
After Quad Cities pitchers Asa Lacy and Dante Biasi held the Snappers to one run over the first eight innings, Beloit mounted a rally of its own against QC reliever Christian Cosby.
Dustin Skelton opened the inning with a single, and Marcos Rivera followed with his third homer of the season to make it 5-3. A one-out single by Connor Scott brought the winning run to the plate, but Cosby got Thomas Jones to pop out and Griffin Conine to fly out to end the threat.
As has been the case at times this season, Lacy ran into problems with wildness in the first inning, as the Snappers got on the board without the benefit of a hit. Lacy walked leadoff hitter Scott on four pitches, and Scott advanced to second and then third on a pair of wild pitches before scoring on a Conine groundout to make it 1-0 Snappers.
Lacy, the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, gave up just two hits and struck out five over four innings but also walked four.
Biasi (3-1) threw four scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out four.
Meanwhile, Beloit starter M.D. Johnson held the Bandits scoreless through six innings until the Bandits used small ball to tie the score in the seventh. Cole led off with an infield single and moved to second on Rave's walk. Hancock advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt before Cole came home on Bradley's sacrifice fly.
Cole, Pasquantino and Bradley all tallied two hits on the night for QC.
The teams return to Pohlman Field at 6:35 p.m. Friday with the Bandits looking to clinch a series win.