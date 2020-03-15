Blaser welcomes chance to manage a team of his own

“Much like when I was at UT, I’ll be dealing with people from all walks of life. In managing a rookie-level baseball team, it will be much the same. I see a lot of parallels.’’

Blaser said that extends from the age differences to the different cultures his players will come from.

“There will be guys who are 17 years old and guys who are 22 or 23 and everything in between. My job, our staff’s job, will be to help bring them together and get them ready for the next level,’’ Blaser said.

Blaser will be joined on the Pulaski staff by Gerardo Casadiego, beginning his fourth season with the Appalachian League affiliate, and a returning athletic trainer in Manny Ozoa while the team’s hitting coach and strength and conditioning coach are new to the Yankees organization.

“The guys coming back, they know the league and the lay of the land, that will be helpful when we get there to start our season in June,’’ Blaser said, referencing the 70-game season the short-season club based in Pulaski, Va., plays.

Blaser will spend the first part of the now-delayed minor-league season at the Yankees complex.