Blaser welcomes chance to manage a team of his own

Tyson Blaser expects lessons learned from his past to guide him in his newest challenge.
Blaser was named last week as the manager of Pulaski Yankees, the defending East Division champions in the Appalachian League and his first managerial assignment in professional baseball.
“This is something that I’ve always had aspirations of doing and to get the opportunity to manage my own club, I'm thrilled,’’ Blaser said.
A Rockridge graduate who went on to earn all-Big Ten honors as a catcher at Iowa as a fifth-year senior in 2011, Blaser arrived at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa earlier this month prepared to begin working as a hitting coach for the short-season club.
Less than two weeks into work this spring, he was given the opportunity to manage the Pulaski team.
“It came as a bit of surprise, the timing of it all, but I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good step forward for me and I appreciate the Yankees having the faith and trust in giving me the chance,’’ Blaser said.
The Yankees know Blaser well.
He signed with the organization as a non-drafted free agent in 2011 after concluding his career with the Hawkeyes, batting .263 over four years in the Yankees minor-league system.
He returned the Quad-Cities after that, teaching history and working as the baseball coach at United Township High School.
After leading the Western Big 6 program, Blaser accepted a coaching assistant’s position with the Yankees in 2017 and spent that season with the organization’s Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate.
He went on to work on the staff of the Yankees’ Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2018 and at short-season Staten Island in 2019 before heading to the organization’s instructional league camp last September.
“Working there, I had several conversations with members of upper management about what my career aspirations were,’’ Blaser said. “I let them know I was interested in advancing and moving forward beyond my role of working with catchers.’’
That led to an opportunity to initially join the Pulaski staff as a defensive coach.
“They asked if I would be interested, and I said ‘Let’s do it,’” Blaser said. “My feeling is that the role of catchers will change as the game experiments with automated strike zones and not knowing where that all may lead, I felt this was a good time to look to broaden my role.’’
The chance to expand that even further is a welcomed one.
“I know I’ll lean on what I learned at Rockridge and at Iowa as an athlete and student and I know my experiences at UT both as a classroom teacher and a coach will be beneficial,’’ Blaser said.
“Much like when I was at UT, I’ll be dealing with people from all walks of life. In managing a rookie-level baseball team, it will be much the same. I see a lot of parallels.’’
Blaser said that extends from the age differences to the different cultures his players will come from.
“There will be guys who are 17 years old and guys who are 22 or 23 and everything in between. My job, our staff’s job, will be to help bring them together and get them ready for the next level,’’ Blaser said.
Blaser will be joined on the Pulaski staff by Gerardo Casadiego, beginning his fourth season with the Appalachian League affiliate, and a returning athletic trainer in Manny Ozoa while the team’s hitting coach and strength and conditioning coach are new to the Yankees organization.
“The guys coming back, they know the league and the lay of the land, that will be helpful when we get there to start our season in June,’’ Blaser said, referencing the 70-game season the short-season club based in Pulaski, Va., plays.
Blaser will spend the first part of the now-delayed minor-league season at the Yankees complex.
After full-season clubs depart for their leagues, Blaser will work with players who remain in the extended spring training camp as well as new arrivals from the Yankees’ training facility in the Dominican Republic as they prepare to begin professional careers in the United States.
“I’m looking forward to it all. It’s the next chapter in something that nine, 10 years ago I was hoping to be able to do, to coach and manage in professional baseball once my playing career was done,’’ Blaser said. “The chance to manage my own team, it’s a great opportunity that I’m looking forward to a great deal.’’