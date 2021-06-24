Bradley and Bandits continue to roll

BELOIT, Wis. — Tucker Bradley drove in five runs and the Quad-Cities River Bandits kept their hot streak going with a 10-3 victory over Beloit on Thursday night.

Bradley, batting in the ninth spot in the Bandits’ batting order, drove in a run with an infield out in the second inning, hit his second home run in the fourth, then added a three-run triple in the fifth.

Vinnie Pasquantino, Jake Means and Jimmy Govern also homered for the Bandits, who scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Most of the damage was done against Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing, who gave up nine earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Zach Haake pitched five shutout innings for QC to up his season record to 4-1.

