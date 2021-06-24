 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bradley and Bandits continue to roll
0 Comments
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Bradley and Bandits continue to roll

  • Updated
  • 0
River Bandits logo (Blue)

BELOIT, Wis. — Tucker Bradley drove in five runs and the Quad-Cities River Bandits kept their hot streak going with a 10-3 victory over Beloit on Thursday night.

Bradley, batting in the ninth spot in the Bandits’ batting order, drove in a run with an infield out in the second inning, hit his second home run in the fourth, then added a three-run triple in the fifth.

Vinnie Pasquantino, Jake Means and Jimmy Govern also homered for the Bandits, who scored a run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Most of the damage was done against Beloit starter Bryan Hoeing, who gave up nine earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Zach Haake pitched five shutout innings for QC to up his season record to 4-1.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: It's Matt Nagy's show again on offense

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News