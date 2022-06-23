 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | TIMBER RATTLERS 3, BANDITS 1

Brewers' Woodruff shuts down River Bandits

  • Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits got a taste of the big leagues on Thursday night.

With one notable exception, Quad Cities didn't find it much to its liking.

Milwaukee Brewers all-star Brandon Woodruff, pitching on a rehab assignment for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, allowed just one run over five innings and two other rehabbing Brewers also chipped in as Wisconsin beat Quad Cities 3-1 in a Class A Midwest League contest at Fox Cities Stadium.

The lone offensive bright spot for the River Bandits off Woodruff came from Kale Emshoff. The Quad Cities catcher took Woodruff deep in the fifth inning, his 10th home run of the year providing the only River Bandits run. Emshoff had two of QC's four hits in the contest.

Woodruff, who struck out seven and allowed just one other hit, was followed by Brewers reliever Trevor Gott, who threw a scoreless inning. Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau chipped in two hits and a run scored on the offensive side.

People are also reading…

The Quad Cities pitchers mostly matched Woodruff as they gave up seven hits and only allowed the hosts to score in one inning. Zach Haake got the start and threw three scoreless innings. Harrison Beethe and Kasey Kalich each threw a scoreless inning in relief to close out the game.

The Timber Rattlers got all the offense they needed, though, off Caden Monke (L, 0-3) in the fourth inning — the first of his three innings pitched. Brosseau and Tristan Peters greeted Monke with back-to-back singles to start the inning and after a Joe Gray sacrifice fly plated Brosseau, Darrien Miller hit his fourth home run of the year to make it 3-0.

Charlie Neuweiler will get the start for Quad Cities Friday as the River Bandits (26-40) try to bounce back against Justin Jarvis and the Timber Rattlers (36-29).

