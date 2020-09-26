Change in affiliation possible for Bandits

Houston has been the River Bandits’ major-league parent club since 2013 and has fielded six winning teams in the seven years it has been in the Quad-Cities.

During that time, the River Bandits have won Midwest League championships in 2013 and 2017 and reached the playoffs five times while compiling a 554-440 record that includes a 15-5 mark in postseason games.

Current Astros major-league standouts Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers were among talent-rich teams that played in the Quad-Cities during recent seasons.

Heller sees some value to geography being part of the affiliation equation but said unless a minor-league team can align with a neighboring major-league team it has only minimal impact on fans who attend games.

"Our hope is we have an affiliate that makes sense from a geography standpoint," Heller said. "If it were to be a Midwestern team, it would give fans a chance to easily follow players as they move up."

Over time, the Quad Cities franchise in the Midwest League has had affiliations with four Midwest-based major-league teams.

It was an affiliate of the Milwaukee Braves in 1960-61, the Chicago Cubs from 1979-84, the Minnesota Twins from 1999-2004 and St. Louis Cardinals from 2005-12.

The club has also been affiliated with the California Angels from 1962-78 and 1985-92 and, prior to its current affiliation with the Houston Astros that started in 2013, it was also an Astros farm club from 1993-98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.