Chiefs beat Bandits with bases-loaded HBP

PEORIA — Zade Richardson was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the eighth inning to provide what turned out to be the winning run for Peoria in a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.

The two teams were tied at 3-3 when the Chiefs put together a rally against River Bandits reliever Mitch Ellis in the bottom of the eighth.

Moises Castillo and Pedro Pages opened the inning with singles and after Ellis struck out Brady Whalen, he intentionally walked Chandler Redmond. Ellis then plunked Richardson with a 3-0 pitch to force in the run.

The Bandits had a brief glimmer of hope in the ninth as Jimmy Govern opened the inning with a walk against closer Leonardo Taveras. But after a fielder’s choice Jeison Guzman grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Chiefs led 3-1 earlier in the game before Q-C rallied. Michael Massey doubled in one run in the sixth and Guzman tied it with his third home run of the season in the seventh

The Bandits had scored their first run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Massey, who had two hits and two RBI.

