Clubhouse changes keep River Bandits in the game

For the Quad Cities River Bandits, the price to stay in the game of affiliated minor-league baseball includes expanded and renovated clubhouse spaces at Modern Woodmen Park.
Both the visitors and home clubhouses at the Class A Midwest League ballpark will need work to meet proposed Major League Baseball facility standards that were presented to owners of minor-league teams late last week.
Earlier lighting and playing surface replacement projects will prevent the Quad Cities club from facing a more costly makeover as Major League Baseball continues to work toward reshaping the minor leagues after the existing contract between the majors and the governing body of the minor leagues expired on Sept. 30.
“We will be in compliance with every syllable of every requirement that Major League Baseball issues,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said Monday. “We are doing that to ensure the future of professional baseball in the Quad-Cities for decades to come.’’
Heller said work on expanding the visitor’s clubhouse and re-configuring and creating new space for the QC clubhouse will begin once the River Bandits are assigned a major-league affiliate in upcoming weeks, a change from previous years when major- and minor-league teams worked out their own Player Development Contracts.
“We will want the affiliate to be able to look over the plans and tweak the design as needed to eliminate any change orders,’’ Heller said.
He expects the work to be completed before the as-yet-undetermined opening day of the 2021 Midwest League season.
While previous facility standard changes in minor-league baseball covered a wide range of player and spectator needs, the proposal minor-league owners were presented last week concentrated on improved surroundings for players.
In addition to space requirements, the greater emphasis major-league teams are placing on players’ nutritional needs, strength and conditioning work and video study of the game are addressed.
The requirements also include space for the growing number of women working in baseball.
The River Bandits already meet a requirement for having locker room facilities available for female umpires at Modern Woodmen Park, where the biggest changes involve clubhouses that now must be 1,000-square feet or larger for both the home and visiting teams.
Currently, the visitor’s clubhouse measures approximately 650 square feet.
By combining that space with space from an adjacent 325-square foot training room and a hallway that covers 100-square feet, a new clubhouse meeting the 1,000-square feet standard would be created.
The visitor’s training room will be relocated into space currently on the backside of team offices and with some clubs having their own nutritionists travel with teams to provide meals, space currently housing an office for the grounds crew will be converted to meet a dining space requirement for the visiting team.
In the River Bandits’ clubhouse, what is now a training room that also houses weight-training equipment will be converted to a coaches’ room with locker and shower facilities, a manager’s office and an adjacent private meeting room.
There will be room for nine coaches in the coaches’ room, one more than mandated by new standards.
The existing manager’s office, which includes a shower facility, will become space for female coaches.
A room adjacent to an existing kitchen area in the River Bandits clubhouse will be converted into a dining area.
The training room, the strength and conditioning area, offices for the team’s trainer, strength and conditioning coach and nutritionist as well as a video classroom will be constructed in an L-shaped facility adjacent to existing batting cages which will move slightly to accommodate the new construction.
That entire area will be flood protected, something the current batting cages are not.
The improvements, which Davenport city officials have already approved, will be funded through dollars in the ballpark improvement and ballpark repair accounts that are funded by the River Bandits annual rent at the city-owned facility.
Because of previous improvement projects, MWP already meets new facility standards for field lighting and playing surface quality.
The River Bandits became the first minor-league team below the Triple-A level to install LED field lights in 2017 and the playing surface at Modern Woodmen Park was upgraded as part of a 2013 project which included the installation a new irrigation system.
“The investments we’ve made in the past at Modern Woodmen Park have already addressed many of the changes being required now by Major League Baseball,’’ Heller said. “We’ve always worked to have a first-class minor-league baseball facility here in Davenport for our fans and players and we’re proud of that.’’
