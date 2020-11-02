Clubhouse changes keep River Bandits in the game

For the Quad Cities River Bandits, the price to stay in the game of affiliated minor-league baseball includes expanded and renovated clubhouse spaces at Modern Woodmen Park.

Both the visitors and home clubhouses at the Class A Midwest League ballpark will need work to meet proposed Major League Baseball facility standards that were presented to owners of minor-league teams late last week.

Earlier lighting and playing surface replacement projects will prevent the Quad Cities club from facing a more costly makeover as Major League Baseball continues to work toward reshaping the minor leagues after the existing contract between the majors and the governing body of the minor leagues expired on Sept. 30.

“We will be in compliance with every syllable of every requirement that Major League Baseball issues,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said Monday. “We are doing that to ensure the future of professional baseball in the Quad-Cities for decades to come.’’

Heller said work on expanding the visitor’s clubhouse and re-configuring and creating new space for the QC clubhouse will begin once the River Bandits are assigned a major-league affiliate in upcoming weeks, a change from previous years when major- and minor-league teams worked out their own Player Development Contracts.