Dragons bullpen cools off River Bandits

The Quad Cities River Bandits entered Thursday night's game against the Dayton Dragons red hot, winners of eight of their last 10 games, and through 3 1/2 innings it appeared the trend would continue.

Then the River Bandits' mistakes started catching up to them.

Quad Cities committed five errors that yielded three unearned runs as the Dragons rallied to secure a 7-6 win.

Trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, a pair of singles and a walk given up by Bandits reliever Christian Chamberlain pulled Dayton to within one.

Then, in the seventh, an RBI double by Juan Martinez and a fielding error from Bandits shortstop Jeison Guzman put Dayton ahead for good.

Zack Phillips (0-1) allowed two runs in an inning and 2/3 to take the loss for Quad Cities. Dayton's Jacques Pucheu (2-0) allowed one run over 3 1/3 innings to get the win.

A first-inning wild pitch and error allowed a Dragon runner to score from second on a strikeout to make it 1-0 Dayton early.