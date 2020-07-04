Eye Openers: Back in 1916, we had plenty of minor league baseball

So we’re not going to have minor league baseball at all this summer in the Quad-Cities.
Not at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Not at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
Not anywhere in the whole country actually.
Thank you, COVID-19.
To give you some historical perspective on this, the last time our little corner of the world had a year without minor league games was the year yours truly was born, 1953. In 1954, the Clinton Pilots became a member of the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League, which turned into the Midwest League, which added a Quad-Cities franchise in 1960.
It’s a far cry from the days just before World War I when you couldn’t turn a corner without stumbling across a minor league club.
In 1916, we had five.
The Davenport Blue Sox, Moline Plowboys and Rock Island Islanders all played in the Class B Three-I League. And the Clinton Pilots and Muscatine Muskies were part of the Class D Central Association.
Those five teams included 24 players that season who saw action at some time in the major leagues, either after they played here or in some cases, before they landed here in the low minors on their way out of the game.
Former Indians, Cubs Braves and Phillies catcher Peaches Graham was 39 when he played for the Blue Sox that season.
Most of the 24 were obscure players who played only a few games in the majors.
But Clinton had a 21-year-old outfielder named Bing Miller, who was destined to bat .311 in 1,820 games in the majors, most of them with Connie Mack’s powerhouse Philadelphia Athletic teams.
Rock Island shortstop Charlie Hollocher went on to play seven seasons with the Cubs, batting .304. And Moline pitcher Hod Eller won 60 games in five years with the Reds.
***
How far back does minor league baseball go in the Quad-Cities? The first team was the Davenport Brown Stockings, who played in the four-team Northwestern League in 1879.
The other three teams were the Dubuque Red Stockings, the Omaha Green Stockings and the Rockford White Stockings.
Really. Honest. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
***
Davenport came up with slightly better nicknames than Brown Stockings in the years that followed.
Through the years, the minor league teams here have been called Onion Weeders, Pilgrims, River Rats, Riversides, Knickerbockers, Prodigals, Blue Sox, Cubs, Pirates, Quads, Tigers, DavSox, Braves, Angels, Swing and of course, River Bandits.
The worst of those — by far — was the Swing of the Quad-Cities. Even Onion Weeders was better than that.
***
You had to love sportswriting back in the 19th century.
After the Omaha Omahahogs (we didn’t make that one up either) were defeated by the Davenport Onion Weeders in an 1888 game, the Omaha Herald reported: “We are beaten, laid out, whipped, overpowered, and routed. And by whom? A lot of young men whose early life has been spent in pulling the pursley, the jimson and the youthful sunflower from the rows of growing vegetables over which so many patient housewives have wept, and whose fragrance has prevented so many million kisses. The Davenport onion weeders have given us a whaling.’’
***
I think we can all agree that the Cubs’ Jason Heyward is overpaid, right? Corner outfielders who hit .251 really shouldn’t be making $23.5 million.
But is there any athlete out there who is putting his wealth to better use?
In March, Heyward donated $200,000 to MASK Chicago and the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Then, last week he forked over $100,000 to another COVID-19 cause, to help out health care workers impacted by the pandemic and to increase contact tracing efforts on Chicago’s south side.
The guy genuinely cares about people and the community in which he works.
Now, if he could just hit .270.
***
DraftScout.com has come out with its list of the top offensive tackle prospects in the Football Championship Subdivision for the 2021 NFL draft and the top guy on the list is familiar to the Quad-Cities. It’s Illinois State tackle Drew Himmelman, who some of us remember as an oversized wide receiver back at Geneseo High School.
The 6-foot-10, 315-pound Himmelman is rated as the No. 8 tackle overall in the draft, which means he could end up as a third- or fourth-round draft choice.
***
It took a pandemic to make the NFL do something it should have done a long time ago: Cut its preseason in half.
There is no way NFL teams need four preseason games to get ready. Two is plenty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!