Eye Openers: Back in 1916, we had plenty of minor league baseball

So we’re not going to have minor league baseball at all this summer in the Quad-Cities.

Not at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Not at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.

Not anywhere in the whole country actually.

Thank you, COVID-19.

To give you some historical perspective on this, the last time our little corner of the world had a year without minor league games was the year yours truly was born, 1953. In 1954, the Clinton Pilots became a member of the Mississippi-Ohio Valley League, which turned into the Midwest League, which added a Quad-Cities franchise in 1960.

It’s a far cry from the days just before World War I when you couldn’t turn a corner without stumbling across a minor league club.

In 1916, we had five.

The Davenport Blue Sox, Moline Plowboys and Rock Island Islanders all played in the Class B Three-I League. And the Clinton Pilots and Muscatine Muskies were part of the Class D Central Association.

Those five teams included 24 players that season who saw action at some time in the major leagues, either after they played here or in some cases, before they landed here in the low minors on their way out of the game.