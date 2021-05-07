Govern leads Bandits past Cubs

Jimmy Govern had three hits and drove in four runs as the Quad Cities River Bandits did just enough to hold off the hosting South Bend Cubs 8-6 Friday.

With the win, the Bandits even their season record at 2-2.

The Bandits grabbed the lead in the top of the first with some help from the Cubs as Govern reached on an error and came around to score on Tyler Gentry's double.

The Bandits expanded their lead to 4-0 in the top of the second, scoring three runs despite having just two singles in the inning. South Bend starter Derek Casey walked the first two hitters of the inning, with William Hancock coming around to score as Govern again reached on an error and Nathan Easton getting driven in by Michael Massey's single.

Logan Porter, who had the inning's other single, scored when Vinnie Pasquantino got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Cubs trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the second, but the Bandits got those runs back right away with Govern's two-run bases-loaded single in the third inning.

A bases-loaded walk in the fifth and a Govern double in the sixth provided insurance runs the Bandits ended up needing.