Grand slam powers Bandits past South Bend Cubs

SOUTH BEND, IND. — Getting the offense back in gear, the Quad Cities River Bandits became just the second team in the High-A baseball ranks to reach 60 wins on the season.
Nick Loftin launched his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth inning that spurred the River Bandits to a 9-2 victory over the hosting South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Bandits’ record to 60-29 and kept them 11 games up on Western Division foes. South Bend, which dropped its fifth straight to QC, fell to 40-50 and 20.5 games behind.
The opening game of the six-game set was dominated early by pitching as QC’s Anthony Veneziano and South Bend’s Max Bain worked a scoreless game through three innings. Veneziano, the High-A Central’s leader in strikeouts, fanned six through three frames.
South Bend got on the board first when Bradlee Beesley led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo blast.
However, QC had a resounding answer in the top of the next inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Tucker Bradley’s RBI single plated Jake Means to tie the score. On Horn’s very next pitch, Loftin uncorked his eighth homer of the season and QC was up 5-1.
In the top of the seventh, the Bandits stretched the lead off Bailey Horn as Bradley (single) and Loftin (walk) were in the heart of the rally again. Michael Massey pushed both of them home with a two-run single
QC added two more in the eighth as Bradley ripped a two-run homer.
Bradley’s 3-for-5 night that included three runs scored and three RBIs led the Bandits’ 11-hit attack. Loftin and Means each had two hits to back the combined six-hit pitching of Veneziano (W, 4-4), Mitch Ellis (H, 2), and Garrett Davila. Ellis and Davila each pitched two hitless innings.
Quad Cities will look to make it three in-a-row on Wednesday, sending A.J. Block (3-2, 4.13) for the start against South Bend’s Joe Nahas (2-1, 3.63). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Four Winds Field.
On the move: The River Bandits took the field without outfielder Seuly Matias on Tuesday.
Promoted by the Royals to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, Matias hit .213 over 36 games for Quad Cities but showed his power with 10 home runs, five doubles and three triples while driving home 28 runs.
No corresponding roster move was made.