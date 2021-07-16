Gray shuts down Beloit in ninth as Bandits win fourth straight

BELOIT, Wis. — Relief pitcher Peyton Gray struck out the side in the ninth inning as the Quad Cities River Bandits claimed their fourth straight victory, defeating Beloit 6-4 Friday night at Pohlman Field.

The Snappers had reduced what was once a five-run deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Gray was able to wriggle out of a jam to close it out.

He fanned the first two batters in the ninth before Griffin Conine doubled. After Kameron Misner worked Gray for an eight-pitch walk, the Bandits reliever struck out Will Banfield to end the game.

The River Bandits gradually constructed a 6-1 lead by scoring in four different innings.

Maikel Garcia drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice in the third inning, and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a run-scoring single.

Michael Massey’s 14th home run made it 3-0 in the fourth and Seuly Matias clubbed his first homer of the season with Massey on base in the sixth. Massey, who went 3 for 4, singled in yet another run in the seventh to make it 6-1.