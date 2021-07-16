 Skip to main content
Gray shuts down Beloit in ninth as Bandits win fourth straight
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Gray shuts down Beloit in ninth as Bandits win fourth straight

River Bandits logo (Blue)

BELOIT, Wis. — Relief pitcher Peyton Gray struck out the side in the ninth inning as the Quad Cities River Bandits claimed their fourth straight victory, defeating Beloit 6-4 Friday night at Pohlman Field.

The Snappers had reduced what was once a five-run deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Gray was able to wriggle out of a jam to close it out.

He fanned the first two batters in the ninth before Griffin Conine doubled. After Kameron Misner worked Gray for an eight-pitch walk, the Bandits reliever struck out Will Banfield to end the game.

The River Bandits gradually constructed a 6-1 lead by scoring in four different innings.

Maikel Garcia drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice in the third inning, and Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a run-scoring single.

Michael Massey’s 14th home run made it 3-0 in the fourth and Seuly Matias clubbed his first homer of the season with Massey on base in the sixth. Massey, who went 3 for 4, singled in yet another run in the seventh to make it 6-1.

The Snappers snapped back in a big way in the eighth, scoring on a throwing error by pitcher Will Klein, an RBI single by Troy Johnston and a sacrifice fly by Marcos Rivera. Gray then came in and got the two final outs of the inning.

Noah Murdock pitched 5.2 scoreless innings for Q-C, allowing just three hits, to improve his record to 2-1.

