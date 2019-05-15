Kernels blank Bandits
One swing of the bat was all it took Wednesday for Cedar Rapids to earn a split of its four-game series with the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
The Kernels' Jared Akins deposited a solo home run just inside the foul pole in left in the fourth inning to give Cedar Rapids a 1-0 Midwest League victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Losing for just the second time in its last 13 games, Quad-Cities mustered just three hits and only one, a Jonathan Lacroix single, came during seven innings of work by Kernels starter Andrew Cabezas.
In the longest outing of his career, Cabezas retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced. He struck out nine River Bandits and did not walk a batter before Derek Molina came in to work the final two innings.
The River Bandits put runners on first and second in each of the final two innings, but were unable to capitalize after Trey Dawson singled with one out in the eighth, and Scott Schreiber led off the ninth with his seventh double of the season.
Brett Daniels took the loss for Quad-Cities, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Humberto Castellanos finished with two perfect innings of relief for the River Bandits.
LumberKings split doubleheader
The Clinton LumberKings came back from a two-run deficit in the opener and came one out away from a sweep in the nightcap before a walkoff homer won it for Burlington Wednesday.
Humberto Mejia struck out 10 in five innings of work and Sean Reynolds belted his sixth homer of the season to propel Clinton to a 4-2 win in the opener.
The Bees' Connor Fitzsimons proved too much for the LumberKings in Game 2, homering twice, including the decisive blast.
Fitzsimons first went deep in the fourth inning off Clinton reliever Cam Baird. Then, with the LumberKings leading 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Fitzsimons struck again, with a two-run walkoff home run.
Connor Scott hit his second home run of the season in the first inning for Clinton.