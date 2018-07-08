LumberKings blanked by Snappers
Clinton mustered just four hits against Beloit Sunday, falling 5-0 to the Snappers Sunday at Pohlman Field.
The LumberKings were stymied by Beloit starter Mitchell Jordan (3-2), who allowed the four hits and struck out 10 over six innings of work.
Clinton starter Ryne Inman (3-5) lasted just three innings, allowing five hits and one run, coming in the first inning on a Logan Farrar RBI single.
Beloit added a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh inning to pull away.
Farrar led the Snappers offensively, going 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs while Hunter Hargrove also went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, both coming off Clinton reliever Clay Chandler, who pitched the final five innings, allowing five hits and four runs.