LumberKings have balanced schedule

When the Clinton LumberKings take the field in the summer of 2023, the Prospect League team will play more of a fan-friendly schedule.

The LumberKings’ third season as a member of the college wood-bat league includes more multi-day homestands and fewer home one night, on the road the next games.

“It’s a more balanced schedule than we’ve had and it addresses something we’ve heard a lot about from our fans the past couple of years," Clinton general manager Ted Tornow said.

“There are fewer one-day homestands and situations where we are at home on a Thursday, on the road Friday and Saturday and back home for one game on Sunday. This provides a little more consistency to things."

Clinton's schedule will feature more four- and five-day homestands than in the past two seasons.

The Prospect League will feature 17 teams during the 2023 season and Clinton will be part of a nine-team Western Conference that includes league newcomers Jackson, Tenn., and Marion, Ill.

The Jackson team will play in a former Double-A minor-league ballpark and the Southern Illinois team in Marion will play in a stadium constructed recently for an independent league team.

Illinois-based teams in Alton, LaSalle-Peru and Quincy are in the conference as are the LumberKings’ former Midwest League rival Burlington in Iowa and Missouri-based teams in Cape Girardeau and O’Fallon.

Clinton will open its 30-game home schedule on May 31, opening a two-game series against Normal.

The LumberKings’ schedule has seven Thursday home dates, four Fridays, five Saturdays and five Sundays in addition to hosting Burlington on July 4.

Tornow believes the schedule is a solid one for Clinton, which has led the Prospect League in attendance since becoming a member of the league two years ago.

“Thursdays are always one of our best nights and we have a good number of weekend dates as well," Tornow said.