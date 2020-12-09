LumberKings miss baseball's cut

The Midwest League's oldest franchise didn't make the list of 120 minor-league clubs that will continue to play baseball under a reorganized major-league development system.

The Clinton LumberKings, members of the Midwest League since 1954, are one of 11 full-season organizations throughout minor-league baseball and one of three in the Midwest League not to be offered invitations today by major-league teams to be remain as affiliates.

Franchises in Beloit and Kane County are in similar situations.

In a statement, LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said the announcement "confirms that our traditional relationship with MLB is changing.''

Tornow said that the announcement does not signify the end of baseball in Clinton and that the organization is considering several options for the future of the LumberKings franchise.

"We know what this team means to the community and we look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021,'' Tornow said, saying there will be baseball at NelsonCorp Field in 2021 and beyond.

He said the LumberKings are working with Major League Baseball to make certain that the organization has a future as baseball alters its minor-league structure.

