LumberKings mourn loss of team president

“A real friendly guy to be around, someone people enjoyed talking with,’’ Tornow said.

Davis’ connection with the community extended beyond his work with the LumberKings.

He was also a high school sports official, working hundreds of baseball, softball, basketball and volleyball games over a lengthy career.

“He had the right demeanor for all of that, was involved for all the right reasons,’’ Tornow said. “He was a good leader, someone people respected and thought a lot of for all that he contributed.’’

Tornow said Davis oversaw a number of changes within the LumberKings organization and was active in the Clinton franchise’s interactions other Midwest League franchises.

He also provided Tornow with a good sounding board for new ideas.

“Paul was always a sound voice of reason,’’ Tornow said. “When I’d offer an idea that might have been out there a bit, he’d keep me in check. He had the ability to see different sides of ideas, but the bottom line was always, though, about what was best for the team and the organization.’’