There’s always something about Opening Day that creates a different type of energy.

“No matter what year, no matter what level, there’s something special about getting that first glimpse of a new team and seeing what It’s all about,’’ Clinton LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said.

Clinton begins its third season as a member of the college-wood bat Prospect League on Wednesday, hosting Normal at 6:30 p.m. at NelsonCorp field.

The game is the first of 30 the LumberKings will play at home during Tornow’s 25th season as the club’s general manager and there will be bit of a Texas touch on the field when manager Jack Dahm’s team takes the field.

Clinton’s roster for the 59-game schedule includes four Baylor players, including unanimous all-Big 12 freshman team selection Kolby Branch.

The shortstop led the Bears with a .325 batting average and joins Baylor infielder Casen Neumann, outfielder Gavin Brzozowski and catcher Zachary Mazoch on the roster for Clinton’s college-wood bat league entry.

Brzozowski was a .247 hitter for the Bears while Mazoch made 17 starts during the Bears’ recently-completed season.

The 24-player roster also provides opportunities for Quad-City area college players to compete close to home for the summer.

Clinton natives Jai Jensen from Des Moines Area Community College, Joe Simpson from Kirkwood Community College and Max Holy from Central Missouri State as well as Fulton native Drew Dykstra from North Central and Davenport’s Trevor Burkhart of Louisiana State-Shreveport are expected to see action at some point this season for their hometown team.

In addition to Division II, III and junior-college players, the roster also includes Division I players pitcher Casey Hintz of Arizona, catcher Brandon Vicko of South Dakota State, infielder Parker Shupe of Northern Illinois and pitcher Jimmy Burke, a Creighton commitment.

“It’s going to be exciting to see how it all fits together,’’ Tornow said. “It’s always nice to have some locals on the team and provide them with an opportunity to play close to home. Jack has always done a good job of putting a team together and we’re anxious to get the season started.’’

Tornow has announced two new policies for the upcoming season.

Gates at NelsonCorp Field will now open 60 minutes prior to first, 30 minutes later in than in past years, and all youths ages 14 and younger must now be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The LumberKings will also introduce a new line of specialty burgers at their concessions stands this summer, both from a company founded by Bo Jackson, a former major-league baseball and NFL player.

The “Bo’s Bacon Cheeseburger’’ is one-third pound of Angus ground beef topped with bacon and cheese and the “Bo’s Mushroom and Swiss Burger’’ includes a mushroom blend burger topped with a slice of Swiss cheese.