Massey, Porter put on power show

BELOIT, Wis. — Wednesday night turned into the Michael Massey and Logan Porter show at Pohlman Field.

Massey smacked three home runs and Porter went deep twice as Quad Cities outlasted Beloit 10-9 in a High A Central League contest.

In the designated hitter role, Massey hit a two-run blast in the fifth inning, another two-run shot in the sixth and finished it with a solo home run in the ninth. He concluded 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

Massey has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs on the season for the River Bandits, who had 11 hits in the game and moved 20 games above .500 for the season.

Porter, meanwhile, connected for a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the seventh. Seven of Quad Cities' 11 hits went for extra bases.

It turned out Quad Cities needed every last one of those runs.

After building an 8-3 cushion after six innings, Quad Cities surrendered three runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth as Beloit collected 15 hits.

Thomas Jones and Kameron Misner hit back-to-back homers for the Snappers in the ninth inning to bring them within two.