Massey, Veneziano power Bandits to series finale win
MINORS | RIVER BANDITS 7, CUBS 1

Massey, Veneziano power Bandits to series finale win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Massey launched two home runs and Anthony Veneziano pitched five scoreless innings as Quad Cities closed its six-game series against South Bend with a 7-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field.

Massey smacked a solo home run in the second inning and then clubbed a three-run shot in the sixth to give the Bandits a 5-0 cushion. It was the 17th and 18th home runs of the season for Massey.

Veneziano and three relievers combined on a six-hitter. Making his second start of the series, Veneziano worked five innings, allowed three hits, one walk and struck five to pick up his fifth win of the season.

It was the 11th series win of the season for the River Bandits, who pushed their record to 63-31 heading into this week's home series against Wisconsin.

The Cubs' Nico Hoerner, making a rehab appearance for South Bend, left the game during his second at-bat in the third inning after tweaking his oblique.

After Massey's first homer gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead, Jake Means hit an RBI double to plate John Rave in the fifth. An inning later, Massey connected for his second home run.

Tyler Durna drilled a solo home run for South Bend in the sixth, but Quad Cities added insurances runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Nick Loftin had a sacrifice fly and Means recorded a run-scoring single.

Quad Cities will resume a suspended game from earlier this year against  Wisconsin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park, followed by a seven-inning contest approximately 30 minutes later.

