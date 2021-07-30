Means double wins it for Bandits

Jake Means doubled in the winning run as the first batter in the 10th inning to give the Quad Cities River Bandits a wild 7-6 victory over South Bend on Friday at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Bandits earlier squandered a 5-1 lead and a masterful pitching performance by Anthony Veneziano before rallying for the victory.

John Rave was placed at second base to open the bottom of the 10th and Means hit a bouncing ball that barely eluded third baseman Jake Slaughter, allowing Rave to race around to score.

Quad Cities relief pitcher Mitch Ellis got the win as he retired the side while facing only two batters in the top of the 10th. With a runner placed at second to open the inning, he made a running grab of D.J. Artis’ bunt and doubled the runner off second, then struck out Harrison Wenson.

The Bandits appeared to be cruising after opening 5-1 lead in the seventh, but the Cubs bounced back with five runs in the top of the eighth against the Q-C bullpen.

Newcomer Tad Ratliff gave up a double to Scott McKeon and walked Nelson Velazquez before giving way to Jonah Dipoto.