Means double wins it for Bandits

Jake Means doubled in the winning run as the first batter in the 10th inning to give the Quad Cities River Bandits a wild 7-6 victory over South Bend on Friday at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Bandits earlier squandered a 5-1 lead and a masterful pitching performance by Anthony Veneziano before rallying for the victory.
John Rave was placed at second base to open the bottom of the 10th and Means hit a bouncing ball that barely eluded third baseman Jake Slaughter, allowing Rave to race around to score.
Quad Cities relief pitcher Mitch Ellis got the win as he retired the side while facing only two batters in the top of the 10th. With a runner placed at second to open the inning, he made a running grab of D.J. Artis’ bunt and doubled the runner off second, then struck out Harrison Wenson.
The Bandits appeared to be cruising after opening 5-1 lead in the seventh, but the Cubs bounced back with five runs in the top of the eighth against the Q-C bullpen.
Newcomer Tad Ratliff gave up a double to Scott McKeon and walked Nelson Velazquez before giving way to Jonah Dipoto.
Dipoto walked Yonathan Perlaza to load the bases and Jake Slaughter slammed a shot off the right-field fence to score three runs. After Artis flew out to center, Dipoto walked Wenson and then gave up a booming triple to Edmond Americaan that brought across two more runs and gave the Cubs the lead.
Reliever Graham Lawson kept the Bandits off the scoreboard in the eighth, despite giving up a leadoff double to John Rave before striking out the next three batters.
The Bandits got two runners on base in the ninth before Lawson fanned Nathan Eaton to bring up Seuly Matias. Matias hit a long shot down the right-field line that easily cleared the fence, but it curved foul before doing so.
He followed that up, however, with an RBI single that scored Nick Loftin to tie the game.
Veneziano, who has not won since June 19 and who allowed four home runs in his previous start, was masterful for the first six innings. He recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts while allowing just three singles and no runs.
Logan Porter gave Quad-Cities a 1-0 lead with a 402-foot blast over the fence in right center-field in the fifth inning, and the Bandits gradually added to the advantage.
Loftin scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, and the Bandits added three more in the seventh on an RBI double by Porter and back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Maikel Garcia and Nathan Eaton.
The Cubs scored a run off Ratliff in the seventh when Artis tripled and came across on a bunt single by Wenson.