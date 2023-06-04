EASTLAKE, Ohio – One big inning was all the Quad Cities River Bandits needed Sunday afternoon to post a 5-3 Class A Midwest League victory over Lake County at Classic Park.

QC bunched four of its five hits in a five-run third inning that was capped by Gavin Cross’s three-run homer.

The big frame started when Herard Gonzalez, who finished 2-for-4, led off with a bunt single after the Bandits had been retired in order in the first two frames by Lake County left-handed starting pitcher Rodney Boone (1-3). Kale Emshoff doubled to put runners on second and third. Then, with one out, Jack Pineda drew a walk to load the bases.

Javier Vaz broke the scoreless tie with a soft RBI liner to center that moved the runners up 90 feet and left the bases loaded, setting up a Cayden Wallace sacrifice fly that scored Emshoff with the second run of the game.

On the first pitch from Boone, Wallace jacked his 10th homer of the season that gave the 27-24 Bandits a 5-0 lead and proved to be enough to forge a split of the six-game series.

That was all the offense QC needed as five Bandits pitchers – Cruz Noriega, Brandon Johnson, Eric Cerantola (H, 2), Wander Arias (W, 2-2) and Anthony Simonelli (S, 2) – held the Captains (25-26) to four hits and eight baserunners.

Noriega, who gave up one hit and two walks, was touched for two runs in the bottom of the fifth and couldn’t make it out of the inning to qualify for the pitching victory.

Simonelli gave up a one-out solo homer in the ninth before nailing down the save.

After Monday’s day off, the Bandits open a six-game home set against Fort Wayne (22-29) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.