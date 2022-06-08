MIDWEST LEAGUE: Bandits bounce back with rout of Chiefs

PEORIA — A nice offensive start carried the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 9-0 victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Wednesday evening at Dozer Park.

The Bandits scored six times in their first three at-bats in the Class A Midwest League game and made those runs stand up behind the five-hit pitching of three QC hurlers.

QC, which was handled 11-3 on Tuesday by Peoria, got off to a quick start, scoring three runs in the first inning. Luca Tresh kick-started the scoring with an RBI single that brought home Tyler Tolbert, and Kale Emshoff followed with an RBI double. Emshoff, who took third on the throw back to the infield, then scored on Herard Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly.

In the second, the Bandits added two more runs. Diego Hernandez ripped a two-out double to score Morgan McCullough, who drew a one-out walk. Tyler Gentry then singled home Hernandez.

QC then added a run in the third when Emshoff was hit by a pitch by Peoria reliever Enmanuel Solano and scored on Felix Familia’s one-out double.

The Bandits (20-33) added two more tallies in the seventh when McCullough laced a two-out RBI single that scored Gonzalez and McCullough scored on Tolbert’s single that just got through the infield.

For good measure, QC added a run in the ninth. Juan Carlos Negret walked and worked his way around the bags, eventually scoring on fielder’s choice.

The offense had it in gear with 13 hits, led from the No. 9 spot in the order by McCullough, who was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hernandez, Gentry and Emshoff all had two hits as every spot in the order had either a hit, a run or an RBI.

That support made it much easier on Bandits pitchers Noah Cameron, Anthony Simonelli and Anderson Paulino. Cameron went five innings, giving up just three hits while walking two and striking out nine. Simonelli gave up just two hits in his three innings and Paulino pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

The series is scheduled to resume Thursday evening at 6:30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0