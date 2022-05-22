MIDWEST LEAGUE: Bandits split with Dragons in Midwest League action

DAYTON, Ohio – The Quad Cities River Bandits clubbed a lucky 13 hits to win the opening game of Sunday’s Class A Midwest League doubleheader with Dayton, but had to settle for a split on the afternoon.

QC won the opener 9-2, but the hosting Dragons (25-12) bounced back for a 4-2 victory in the nightcap of the Class A Midwest League action at Day Air Ballpark despite being out-hit 6-5.

The River Bandits (14-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the nightcap when Kale Emshoff singled home Diego Hernandez in the top of the first.

However, that lead only lasted until the third when the hosts tagged QC starting pitcher Adrian Alcantara (L, 2-2) for a pair of runs on Elly De La Cruz’s two-run triple. J.V. Martinez’s two-run double added to the host’s lead in the fourth.

Parker Bates launched a homer in the top of the sixth, but the Bandits didn’t have enough in the rally tank to get back into the contest.

QC had plenty of fuel in the opener as they knocked out 13 hits and scored in five of their seven at-bats. The offense was spread around as eight of QC’s players recorded hits.

Dillan Shrum and Morgan McCullough kick-started the offense from the seventh and ninth spots in the batting order, each collecting three hits. McCullough drove in a game-high four runs – two on his two-run homer in the seventh.

Tyler Gentry also drove in two from the third spot in the order as he had a pair of hits to help make a winner of relief pitcher Anthony Simonelli (3-0), who took over for starter Noah Cameron in the fifth with a 7-2 lead. Cameron allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings. He walked one and fanned 12 of the 17 Dayton batters he faced.

After a day off on Monday, the River Bandits begin another road series on Tuesday, facing Fort Wayne (15-24) in a six-game set.

