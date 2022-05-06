MIDWEST LEAGUE: Homers, strong pitching pace Bandits win

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two runs in each of the first two innings propelled the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 6-2 Class A Midwest League victory over hosting Cedar Rapids at Perfect Game Field Friday evening.

The River Bandits (11-14) have the long ball to thank for the great start and solid three-hit pitching for making it hold up in the Western Division victory over the 17-8 Kernels.

QC starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler (W, 2-3) gave up just one hit in his five innings of work and left with a 5-0 lead. Bandits’ reliever Caden Monke pitched the final four innings, allowing just two hits, as he picked up his second save. They combined to strike out nine Kernels batters and allow just two walks.

Luca Tresh and Cam Williams hit homers to pace the Bandits' offense that totaled nine hits and allowed QC to knot the six-game series at two games each heading into the weekend.

In the first inning, Tyler Gentry (2-for-5) singled with two outs and cleanup hitter Tresh took care of the rest with his fourth home run of the season.

In the second, Diego Hernandez led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. He was still at second with one out when No. 9 hitter Williams blasted his fifth homer of the campaign to up the Bandits’ lead to 4-0.

Both early blasts were off Kernels starting pitcher Aaron Rozek (L, 3-1).

Two walks and a wild pitch set up Herard Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly in the fourth that gave QC a 5-0 lead.

Burle Dixon also had two hits for the Bandits.

Monke entered in the sixth and gave up single runs to the Kernels in the sixth and seventh innings. Anthony Prato’s one-out solo homer, his third fence-reacher of the season, ended the shutout.

