MIDWEST LEAGUE: Missed chances cost Bandits in Sunday setback

BELOIT, Wis. – Missed opportunities cost the Quad Cities River Bandits in Sunday’s Class A Midwest League battle with the hosting Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

The River Bandits out-hit the Sky Carp 7-4 and drew six walks, but left 12 runners stranded – many of those in scoring position – as QC dropped a 4-3 decision.

After an extended road trip, the River Bandits (10-20, 36-60) return home to open a six-game homestand against Wisconsin (14-16, 50-45) on Tuesday.

Peyton Wilson had two of QC’s seven hits as five teammates each had one base knock. Wilson also drove in a run as did leadoff batter Diego Hernandez and No. 6 hitter Tyler Tolbert, who lofted his third homer of the season.

Beloit touched QC starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler for two runs in the bottom of the first inning and held the lead until the eighth when Hernandez’s line drive single scored Burle Dixon to knot the score at 3.

However, Beloit (15-15, 46-69) got that run right back in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead when Ynmanol Marinez launched a one-out homer off losing pitcher Patrick Halligan (1-4) who had just entered the game in the eighth.

Beloit pitcher Chandler Jozwiak logged his fourth save of the season by retiring the Bandits in order in the top of the ninth to make a winner of Chris Mokma (2-5) who gave up the tying run an inning earlier.