BELOIT, Wis. – Single runs in two innings on the back side of the contest were enough for the Quad Cities River Bandits to pull out a 2-0 Class A Midwest League victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Friday evening.

Herard Gonzalez, batting second in the QC order, drove in both runs and collected two of QC’s eight hits as the Bandits recorded their second win in the six-game series.

The River Bandits broke the scoreless tie with a run in the sixth and added a tally in the top of the eighth to post a much-needed victory at ABC Supply Stadium.

The win moved the River Bandits to 30-31 and back into a tie for second in the Western Division race. However, QC is still six games behind West-leading Cedar Rapids as it chases a first-half playoff spot.

Both QC scoring frames began with production from the bottom of the batting order.

In the sixth inning, No. 9 batter Paxton Wallace, who also had two of QC’s hits, greeted Beloit relief pitcher Caleb Wurster with a double to right field that was the only extra-base hit of the contest. Leadoff batter Jack Pineda followed with a single to left that left runners on first and third. Desperate to score a run, Gonzalez laid down a bunt that scored Wallace and moved up Pineda a base before moving to third on a wild pitch. However, was stranded there.

No. 8 hitter David Hollie opened the QC eighth with a single off new Sky Carp pitcher Chandler Jozwiak. After moving up on a wild pitch and a Pineda groundout, Gonzalez came through again with a two-out RBI single.

While the Bandits found just enough offense, three QC pitchers held the Sky Carp (26-34) to just five hits – all singles – and just eight baserunners. Starter Chandler Champlain scattered all five of those hits in his seven innings of work as he picked up the victory and moved his record to 6-3. He fanned four and walked just one as he also hit two batters.

Anthony Simonelli struck out two in his one of inning of work and recorded a hold for John McMillon, who also struck out two in the ninth as he logged his first save of the season.

The same two teams are scheduled to battle again Saturday evening in Game 5 of the six-game series. QC is scheduled to start left-hander Tyson Guerrero (0-3, 3.80 ERA) against Beloit right-hander Jared Poland (2-3, 3.99 ERA).