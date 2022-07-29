 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | SKY CARP 6, RIVER BANDITS 3

10th-inning grand slam sinks Bandits

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

BELOIT, Wis. — For a moment it appeared as if the Quad Cities River Bandits might literally steal a win over the Beloit Sky Carp Friday night.

Bennett Hostetler changed that with one swing of the bat.

The Sky Carp catcher's grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning accounted for almost half of the game's runs as Beloit beat Quad Cities 6-3.

Zack Phillips (0-1), making just his second appearance for the River Bandits, entered in the 10th and a Jose Salas walk and a Victor Mesa single had, along with the runner placed on second to start the inning, loaded the bases for Hostetler.

Pinch-runner Tyler Tolbert had used his legs to allow QC to briefly take the lead in the top of the 10th, as he entered as the runner placed on second to start the inning, stole third and scored when Hostetler committed a throwing error.

The Sky Carp jumped on Quad Cities starter William Fleming early, with singles from Nasim Nunez and Victor Mesa Jr., a double steal and a sacrifice fly from Hostetler staking Beloit to a 1-0 lead.

Fleming settled down after that, though, and the QC starter ended up going five innings, giving up just the one run on five hits.

That allowed the Bandits to come back to take a lead in the fourth inning as Diego Hernandez led off with a single off Beloit starter Jackson Rose before Peyton Wilson took Rose deep to make it 2-0. Wilson's home run marked his fourth extra base hit of the series against the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp used a long ball of their own to tie it as Emilio Marquez surrendered a home run to Marcus Chiu in the sixth to make it 2-2. It was the only run Marquez gave up in his two innings of work.

Prior to Friday's game, the River Bandits added two pitchers who the Royals obtained in a trade with the New York Yankees to the roster.

Beck Way joined Quad Cities from high-A Hudson Valley while Chandler Champlain received a promotion from low-A Tampa.

Way is a 6-foot-4 right-hander selected by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Northwest Florida State Junior College. He posted a 5-5 record with a 3.73 ERA in 15 starts at Hudson Valley, where he led the South Atlantic League in limiting hitters to a .212 batting average.

Champlain was selected in the ninth round of the 2021 draft out of USC. He went 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 16 appearances for the Florida State League team.

In corresponding moves, the Royals have released River Bandits pitcher Ruben Ramirez and placed pitcher Christian Cosby on the temporarily inactive list.

SIKKEMA SENT TO TEXAS LEAGUE

T.J. Sikkema's trade to the Kansas City Royals will include a promotion.

One of three pitchers obtained by Kansas City in a deal which sent Andrew Benintendi to the New York Yankees, the former Central DeWitt standout was assigned Friday by the Royals to their Double-A Northwest Arkansas affiliate.

The Texas League assignment will be the first for Sikkema above the Class A level. The 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft went 1-1 with 2.38 ERA in 11 outings including 10 starts for high-A Hudson Valley this season.

Sikkema is the second Quad-City area pitcher to be promoted to a higher level in the minors this month.

Trenton Wallace, a Davenport Assumption graduate who was the Big Ten pitcher of the year at Iowa in 2021, has been promoted by the Toronto Blue Jays from low-A Dunedin to high-A Vancouver in the Northwest League.

Wallace is 2-1 with a 1.49 ERA in 13 appearances this season, including seven starts.

