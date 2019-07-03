A handful of Quad-Cities River Bandits are motivated to return to where they’ve already been this season.
More than ever before, the Astros organization has given players a taste of competition at higher levels in their farm system and then sent them back to the Midwest League with not only additional experience, but confidence.
Quad-Cities pitchers Jonathan Bermudez and Brett Daniels both spent time at Double-A Corpus Christi earlier this season while catcher Oscar Campos and infielder Austin Dennis competed for Triple-A Round Rock.
Bermudez joined Quad-Cities from extended spring training in late April, was promoted the Texas League on May 20 and rejoined the River Bandits three weeks later after making five relief appearances for Corpus Christi.
"There are a lot of good hitters, top prospects at that level, and to compete against them gave me a chance to learn," Bermudez said. "I was able to see how I needed to use my pitches to my advantage, and it was a good experience."
Daniels spent 10 days with Corpus Christi in late April, and after three relief outings in the Texas League, he returned to Quad-Cities with a greater level of comfort in throwing certain pitches in certain situations.
"I have more confidence now throwing a 3-1 slider instead of a fastball than I did before I went down to Corpus," Daniels said.
"I was able to see against those hitters how I have to be able to make my off-speed pitches work, how I have to set things up. The hitters there at 3-1, 3-0, they’re up there hacking away, and you’ve got to know how to win that battle."
The temporary reassignment allowed Daniels to work on the same pitching staff as his college roommate at North Carolina, J.B. Bukauskas, a former River Bandit who was Houston’s first selection in the 2017 draft.
"That was the bonus. It was good being around J.B. again and having a chance to talk with him a bit about competing at that level and learning from all of those guys," Daniels said.
That is part of the objective in the in-season promotions.
Campos and Dennis tried to soak up as much information as they could during their time with the Astros’ Pacific Coast League affiliate.
After starting the season with Quad-Cities and ending up on the injured list one week after the season started, Campos’ return to action on June 6 came at Round Rock where he hit .385 and saw action in five games before returning the River Bandits 10 days later.
Dennis spent a weekend at the Triple-A level in early June, joining the team in Salt Lake City before returning to Quad-Cities in time to start in the outfield at the Midwest League All-Star Game.
The next day, Dennis was reassigned the next day to Round Rock, and he joined them in Des Moines for a five-game series against Iowa Cubs before returning to the River Bandits.
Dennis has collected one hit in eight at-bats over four games with Round Rock, but he found the experience to be more valuable than statistics he collected there.
"Just to have a chance to talk with the guys at that level and watch how they go about their business from one day to the next, that was something I can learn from," said Dennis, who is hitting .285 for Quad-Cities and leads the team’s current roster with 14 stolen bases.
Round Rock is managed this season by last year’s River Bandits manager, Mickey Storey, and Dennis said he tried to learn not only from his own experiences but from what he saw when he wasn’t playing.
"Craig Kimbrel was pitching for Iowa when I was there, and while I didn’t face him, to get a chance to see how he did things, there’s always something to learn in this game," Dennis said.
It wasn’t a position Dennis expected to be in during his first year with a full-season assignment in the Astros organization.
"But, it was a great experience for me, to be around guys who are that close to being in the big leagues," he said. "Even being there just for a few days a couple of times, it was an opportunity that I’ve tried to use to make me a better player."
Coming off of the injured list, Campos did not expect to be returning to action at the Triple-A level.
"That caught me by surprise, but it was an opportunity," he said. "I was ready to go to work when I got there, surprised, but nervous, too. I just took things day by day, just like I always do. I found myself playing against a lot of big-league guys, learning from the pitchers and coaches what pitches I needed to call."
It was the type of experience that benefits Campos now whenever he is behind the plate for the River Bandits.
"I was there for a short time, but I learned a great deal," Campos said. "That is a level I want to get back to someday, and now I have an idea of what it is all about and what it takes there."
All four said they tried to make the most of the unexpected opportunity that came their way.
"Any time you get a chance to go out and perform, no matter what level, it’s a chance to let people in the organization know what you can do," Bermudez said. "I tried to make the most of it, showing that I can compete up there while I continue to work to do the same here every time out."
Postseason plans: Winning the first-half division title gave Quad-Cities its choice of options for postseason play.
The River Bandits have chosen to play the first game of the best-of-three Western Division semifinal series against Cedar Rapids on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and then host the second and, if necessary, third games at Modern Woodmen Park on Sept. 5 and 6.
Should Quad-Cities advance, it would host the first game of the best-of-three Western Division finals on Sept. 7 and then complete that series on the road.
Weekly honors: After hitting .429 last week, Burlington’s Connor Fitzsimons is the Midwest League player of the week.
Fitzsimons had two doubles, one triple and two homers while driving home seven runs for the Bees.
Fort Wayne’s Joey Cantillo earned pitcher of the week honors, striking out nine batters and allowing two hits in an eight-inning start.
River Bandits this week
Beloit: Today-Friday, 6:30 p.m.
The Snappers have scored a league-low 278 runs this season
Cedar Rapids: Saturday, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
1B Gabe Snyder leads CR with a .255 batting average
At West Michigan: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
The Tigers affiliate owns a league-low .321 winning percentage
LUMBERKINGS THIS WEEK
Peoria: Today-Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton is 6-1 vs. the Chiefs at NelsonCorp Field in the past month
At Kane County: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.; Monday, noon
Playing in the Futures Game, Cougars OF Alek Thomas will miss part of the series
Lake County: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Captains OF Ruben Cardenas is hitting .342 over his last 10 games