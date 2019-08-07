Taking the field for the first time as the Treasure Hunters in a three-game moniker makeover, it took two innings for the Quad-Cities River Bandits to find gold.
Quad-Cities matched its entire offensive output from a four-game series at Kane County with one swing of the bat Wednesday, riding the strength of a three-run home run by Wilyer Abreu to a 4-3 Midwest League win over Clinton.
A crowd of 4,323 at Modern Woodmen Park watched Abreu drive a pitch from LumberKings starter Josh Roberson over the wall in right, his first home run of the season.
"We needed that," Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. "It was obviously a big hit in the game, but it was something we needed as a team."
Hernandez felt his team made good contact throughout its Kane County series.
"But when you’re hitting the ball hard, driving it well, and you aren’t getting rewarded with anything other than an F-7 time after time, it’s tough," Hernandez said. "I felt like as a group, our guys were getting pretty frustrated at Kane County, hitting the ball hard and not getting extra bases."
That changed in the early innings.
Quad-Cities finished with just five hits in the game, but an infield single by Oscar Campos, a fielder’s choice by Freudis Nova and a walk to Alex Holderbach preceded Abreu’s blast.
Campos drove home what proved to be the game-deciding run an inning later, doubling to the gap in right center to allow Cesar Salazar to score from first as the River Bandits (68-43, 25-20) opened a 4-0 edge.
Salazar would later leave the game after jamming a finger on a slide back into first after reaching on a one-out walk in the second before racing home on Campos’ double.
"Campos seems to come up with the big hit, the big RBI when we need it," Hernandez said. "It was good for us to put together a couple of solid innings and get some bases after making good contact."
Before dropping its sixth straight game, Clinton (59-55, 26-19) cut into the River Bandits’ four-run lead by pushing one run across in the sixth and adding two more in the seventh.
After being held to an infield single by Kameron Misner and a Samuel Castro single through five innings by the River Bandits’ Felipe Tejada and Luis De Paula, the LumberKings found quick success against Lupe Chavez.
Peyton Burdick reached on an error following a leadoff double and scored Clinton’s first run on a single by J.D. Osborne.
Burdick doubled again in the seventh, and his two-base hit to left pulled the LumberKings within a 4-3 score.
That came after Samuel Castro walked with one out and Christopher Torres singled and before Chavez worked out of one last jam, stranding Burdick and Osborne on second and third to end the seventh.
The River Bandits’ right-hander rebounded to retire the LumberKings in order in the eighth and worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to earn his first save of the season, a four-inning effort which saw him scatter five hits and record the last six of the 13 strikeouts recorded by Quad-Cities pitchers.
"It was good to see him come back out and finish up after working through things in the seventh," Hernandez said. "It was good for him to turn it around and finish off a good win for us."