It all evens out. Ask Ross Adolph.
Calling it a bit of “baseball redemption,’’ Adolph got ahold of a 0-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday to send the Quad-Cities River Bandits into the Midwest League all-star break with a win.
Adolph’s two-run homer to center decided a 3-2 game at Modern Woodmen Park and allowed Quad-Cities to finish the first half of the season with a 43-23, a first-half victory total topped only twice in Davenport professional baseball history.
“To finish how we did, with everything we’ve had to deal with because of the flooding, it says a lot about the guys on this team,’’ Adolph said after the River Bandits played in their home ballpark for just the 17th time, taking the field elsewhere for the rest of their 35 scheduled first-half home games.
“It’s been a tough half with a lot of adversity, but every day we’ve come out ready to play just like we did today. Our pitchers will always keep us within a run or two, keep us in the game, and it’s our job to keep battling.’’
The first-half Western Division champions displayed that grit Sunday in front of a crowd of 2,692, overcoming a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh and ignoring a double play that preceded a two-out single by Michael Wielansky.
Adolph followed by depositing a pitch over the fence in center.
“I wasn’t sure when it left the bat. Friday night, I got all of that I thought was gone but it didn’t happen,’’ Adolph said. “I’d seen two fastballs (from Timber Rattlers reliever Anthony Bender) so I was sitting fastball, looking to put a good swing on it.’’
Adolph got enough of it for his fifth home run of the season and putting Quad-Cities reliever Jose Rivera in a position to earn the win.
“It was baseball redemption,’’ Adolph said. “In this game, everything always evens out.’’
The final eight outs Rivera recorded over a three-inning outing came on strikeouts, the last ending the game and denying Wisconsin’s David Fry a chance to play all nine positions in the game.
Fry worked his way around the diamond in the game’s first eight innings, moving from left to right across the infield in the first four innings and following that pattern across the outfield in the fifth through seventh innings.
After catching the eighth, the only way Fry was going to pitch was if Wisconsin erased the River Bandits’ lead in the top of the ninth.
Fry was the fifth Timber Rattler to bat in the inning and there were baserunners on second and third when Rivera struck Fry out to end the game.
“Great outing from Rivera, he’s special, and what a great way to end the half,’’ Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. “I’m not sure I can fully wrap my arms around everything this team accomplished in the first half just yet, but the circumstances they’ve faced, they’ve given it everything they have.’’
Before moving to 36-0 in games they led after seven innings, the River Bandits took a 1-0 lead Sunday when Trey Dawson tripled home Wielansky in the bottom of the third inning.
Wisconsin answered in the fourth, tying the game on a Brent Diaz sacrifice fly and opening a 2-1 edge on a triple by Yeison Coca.