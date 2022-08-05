After missed early chances, Bandits fall

Finishing what they started proved to be problematic Friday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Carlos Rodriguez used a pair of strikeouts to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the opening inning and put two more in the books in the second inning to strand River Town on third, setting a tone in Quad-Cities’ 4-1 Midwest League loss.

With a crowd of 3,772 looking on at Modern Woodmen Park, River Bandits starter William Fleming worked his way out of trouble as well, leaving Timber Rattlers on third base in each of the game’s first three innings.

"Both teams had their chances early on, but the starting pitchers in the first three innings did their job and got out of it," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "Eventually, they came up with a couple of big hits later on and we couldn’t answer with any big hits of our own."

The River Bandits finished with six hits in the game, one each by six players, but they had more than one hit in just two innings while dealing with 13 strikeouts collected by a trio of Timber Rattlers’ pitchers.

"Their pitchers really held us in check," Conrad said. "It was tough for us to get much going offensively and this game, those guys had a lot to do with that."

Parker Bates drove in the River Bandits’ lone run, opening the bottom half of the fifth by driving his seventh home run of the season.

"Bates’ big hit was pretty much it for us. We hit a couple of balls hard, but there wasn’t much else," Conrad said.

The long ball to right by Bates cut into the 4-0 lead the Timber Rattlers by scoring twice in both the fourth and fifth innings.

After Fleming stranded Wisconsin runners on third in each of the game’s first three innings, the Timber Rattlers collected four base hits in the fourth to get on the board.

"It took Fleming a lot of pitches to get through three. He did a good job getting out of trouble, but it took a number of pitches and he was starting to tire in the fourth and his pitch count was getting up there," Conrad said.

Alex Hall and Arbert Cipion, filling the eighth and ninth spots in the batting order, drove runs in with back-to-back one-out singles to give Wisconsin the lead.

Hall sent a base hit through the right side of the infield to score Jose Acosta, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, before Cipion brought Antonio Pinero home with an infield single.

The River Bandits’ Tyler Tolbert made a sliding stop of Cipion’s sharply-hit grounder, the first of his game-high three hits, but the Quad Cities shortstop had no chance to make a play and prevent Wisconsin from opening a 2-0 lead.

Darrien Miller doubled the Timber Rattlers’ lead an inning later.

Zavier Warren had reached on a leadoff walk, then scored when Miller swatted a two-run home run off of reliever Anthony Simonelli to right to give Wisconsin a 4-0 lead Quad Cities couldn’t catch.

Rodriguez and reliever Ryan Middendorf each allowed three hits over four innings of work before James Meeker worked a hit-free ninth to earn his eighth save.

Simonelli and relievers Parker Harm and Charlie Neuweiler combined to limit Wisconsin to two hits over the final four innings.

"The pen kept us in it," Conrad said. "Simonelli threw it well and Harm in his last three innings has been really solid. We just couldn’t get any offense going."