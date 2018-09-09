There was a nice breeze on the banks of the Mississippi River throughout the 2018 Midwest League season.
While Quad-Cities pitchers were rewriting record books with their strikeout totals, River Bandits hitters found plenty of pitches to swing at and miss as well.
An aggressive mindset on both the mound and at the plate added up to an 81-61 record and a first-half championship in the Midwest League Western Division for manager Mickey Storey’s team.
Only three teams in the 58-year history of the Quad-Cities’ franchise won more games than the one which saw its season end in a two-game sweep by Peoria in the opening round of postseason play.
None recorded more strikeouts — on both ends of the equation.
A collection of 32 River Bandits pitchers combined to strikeout 1,514 opposing batters, a number that not only broke the old franchise record of 1,275 set a year ago but also shattered Midwest League and Minor League Baseball records.
Quad-Cities hitters — and there were 26 position players who contributed — broke a franchise record as well, striking out 1,237 times to break the old record established in 2016 by nine strikeouts.
That ultimately contributed to the one weakness of a team which thrived because of the consistency of its pitching and defense, a collaborative endeavor which resulted in a league-leading 2.86 team earned run average.
The River Bandits struggled at times to push runs across the plate, finishing the year with a .242 team batting average which ranked 12th in the 16-team league.
“We had a lot of guys come through here, but from start to finish we had stretches where the offense was hard to come by,’’ Storey said. “All season we struggled as a team at the plate with runners in scoring position (.225) and with the bases loaded (.164).’’
Quad-Cities hit one of those stretches during the final week of the season, totaling six runs over its final four games and scoring in just four of the final 35 innings of baseball it played.
“Tough way to win games,’’ Storey said.
Still, with a roster that saw 22 players promoted to high-A Buies Creek and only catcher Michael Papierski and pitchers Parker Mushinski and Cesar Rosado remain with the team from opening day until the final out, Quad-Cities found a way to consistently compete.
Working essentially with two different teams from the first half to the second, the River Bandits won 40 games to win the Western Division in the first half and won 41 times while finishing second in the second half.
Quad-Cities lost no more than 12 games in any month of the season.
“In a lot of ways, it was a really good year,’’ Storey said. “It didn’t end the way any of us wanted but we won 80 games, we developed guys and so many of them moved to the next level.’’
The season was a learning experience for Storey as well, his first as a manager.
Storey, unsure what his assignment may be in 2019 when Quad-Cities opens the season with an April 4 home game against Burlington, dealt with the consistent roster churn that accompanies drafting talented players and an organizational philosophy dedicated to providing those players with challenges as they master things at one level.
A total of 58 players saw action for the River Bandits this season and they learned what it meant to work with daily early work from the start to the finish of the season.
“We kept pushing the players to grow and work to achieve more and more and this group responded,’’ Storey said. “They all made progress and it was great to watch them develop their skills and get the chance to take that next step in their careers. It was a good opportunity to manage a group like this and be around them.’’