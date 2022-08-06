Alcantara experiences growth spurt with Bandits

Things have changed for Adrian Alcantara.

The Quad Cities right-hander earned a victory in his third straight start on the mound for the River Bandits Thursday, evening his season record at 5-5.

Alcantara worked five innings in the win, the eighth time in his 11 starts for Quad Cities this season he has pitched at least five innings.

More significantly, he is seeing what he has worked on over the past year begin to work for him as he builds on recent success.

In his two starts prior to Thursday, Alcantara had not allowed an earned run in either of the seven-inning outings.

Thursday, the 22-year old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, had to dig in a little deeper, work a little harder to complete five innings. Wisconsin batters tagged him for eight hits and five runs but Alcantara found a way leave with a lead, striking out six batters and walking three.

"The confidence he had in his abilities from those two previous outings, it showed and it made a difference," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He had to work to finish off that fifth inning but he had what it took to get that done."

Understanding what that takes and then executing is part of the growth process Alcantara has seen this season.

"Sometimes, this game is not always easy," Alcantara said. "You have days where you have to work to get the outs. But, I know I can do that. I have to believe in myself and have the confidence to be able to get it done."

Thursday was one of those days.

"I had to battle to get those last couple of outs, but I knew I could do it and I was able to get through the fifth," he said. "I know I will not always be able to pitch seven innings every game, but I can put everything I have into it to go as long as I can."

That is all part of the process for Alcantara, the developmental part of the game that is why River Bandits players are in the Quad-Cities working to progress to the next level in the Kansas City farm system.

"I have learned a lot here about how to pitch and how to compete even when in the games where I do not have my best," Alcantara said. "In the past on those days, I would have been done. Now, I continue to work to find ways to get outs and be a good pitcher."

A 2017 international free-agent signing of the Royals, Alcantara was an Appalachian League postseason all-star for short-season Burlington in 2019 where he was the named the club’s pitcher of the year.

Following a 2020 season that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Alcantara returned to lead low-A Columbia with 96.1 innings of work and 98 strikeouts.

It was a solid season, but Alcantara wanted more.

He finished the year with a 5-9 record, calling it "a tough year."

It was a year when Alcantara learned, however, gaining an understanding of what he needed to work on and developing a plan to attack those needs.

Alcantara went into last offseason wanting to concentrate on the development of his slider.

"I wanted to get that going and it is happening," Alcantara said. "It feels so good to be able to use my slider the way I want to use it and to use a two-seamer that is getting better, too. To put in the work on those and then to see it work, that is a good feeling."

Alcantara has experienced plenty of good feelings lately.

He said the work he has put in this season with Quad Cities pitching coach Steve Luebber is making a difference.

"We have worked hard to get better and to see my slider working the way it is working, that is a very good feeling," Alcantara said. "Every time I have the ball in my hand, I want to do good things with it and show the organization and my family what I can do."

Alcantara and the Royals viewed improving his slider and his two-seam fastball as the next step in his development.

It became a focus of his offseason work that continued in spring training and when he took on his first career assignment at the high-A level for Quad Cities this season.

Of the 35 players who have pitched for the River Bandits this season, Alcantara leads the team with 85 strikeouts over 76 2/3 innings of work covering 17 outings.

"I have gotten in good work here and I am now a more confident pitcher than I was," Alcantara said. "I want to continue to work to improve and be better each day. I want to finish the year strong and continue to be healthy. It has been a good year for me. I want that to continue."