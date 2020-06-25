April 29, 2004: 'Coach' would have loved the new JOD

In the 1950s, his Christmas Day column often would be nothing more than a list of the people who had sent him cards that year. Those columns went on for pages and pages.

Probably the first thing he ever did to win the hearts of the local citizens was to lead the charge to have a new ballpark built on the site of an old landfill on the banks of the Mississippi River.

When Municipal Stadium finally opened on May 26, 1931, O'Donnell was like a proud papa. He proudly announced in his "Sports Chats" column that "all is right with the world" and that the local stadium "is head and shoulders above anything else in the circuit."

It was a veritable slam dunk when he died in 1970 that the stadium in which he'd spent so many happy hours would be renamed in his memory.

It undoubtedly would have bothered him to see the old place fall into such disrepair the past few years, but he would have rejoiced in seeing it restored to such state-of-the-art superiority.

He would have stood there tonight amid the gala reopening — probably with a cigarette in one hand and a cold brew in the other — and once again proclaimed that "all is right with the world."