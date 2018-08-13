The start of postseason play remains three weeks away, but a string of mid-August tests is welcomed by Quad-Cities River Bandits manager Mickey Storey.
When Quad-Cities completes a two-game series at Cedar Rapids tonight, it will have played 14 of its last 17 games against the top three teams in the Midwest League Western Division standings.
Six of the team’s last nine games have been decided by a single run.
“We’re being battle tested and I feel like that’s a good thing for us,’’ Storey said. “I’d much rather be put into situations where we are in competitive games night after night rather than facing somebody we could beat up on over and over.’’
Cedar Rapids, Peoria and Beloit are all battling for the top spot in the division with three weeks left in the regular season.
All have challenged Quad-Cities over the past two-plus weeks.
“It’s a schedule that has put us in a lot of close games against good teams that have a lot to play for,’’ Storey said. “I feel like we’re playing with the right attitude and approach, working hard every day, battling every inning every night. I think it sets us up well.’’
The River Bandits roster has undergone plenty of change since Quad-Cities secured a playoff berth by winning the first half championship in the Western Division.
“I’m sure people don’t look at us the same way now as they did late in the first half, but we’re holding our own,’’ said Storey, whose 67-52 team is five games over .500 in the second half.
Quad-Cities faces first-half division runner-up Peoria to open the postseason, and the River Bandits and Chiefs will be familiar foes.
The teams play nine times during the final month of the season and the last six regular-season home games for Quad-Cities are all against Peoria, a three-game series that begins Saturday and another that opens Sept. 1.
“We’ll see enough of each other down the stretch to get a good idea of their tendencies and we’ll go in ready,’’ Storey said.
Making history: Despite a number of roster moves, the Quad-Cities pitching staff is on the cusp of rewriting the Midwest League record book.
Quad-Cities pitchers have struck out 1,258 batters through 119 games this season, the top strikeout total of any team in all levels of professional baseball at the moment and 203 more strikeouts than the next-closest team in the Midwest League, Clinton.
The River Bandits’ season total is on pace to easily break a league record for strikeouts in a season, a collection of 1,307 Ks established a year ago by Fort Wayne pitchers.
Quad-Cities established a franchise record for strikeouts last season as well, finishing second in the league in 2017 with 1,275 strikeouts.
Top picks: While the Astros have already promoted their top selection in the 2018 draft, Seth Beer, from Quad-Cities to high-A Buies Creek where he is off to a .265 start through nine games, two of the River Bandits’ Western Division rivals welcomed first-round picks last week.
Nolan Gorman, an 18-year-old third baseman picked by St. Louis with the 19th choice in the 2018 draft, and Trevor Larnach, an Oregon State outfielder taken by Minnesota with the 20th selection in June, made their Midwest League debuts last week.
The Cardinals promoted Gorman to Peoria after he got off to a .345 start through 37 games in the Appalachian League at Johnson City, while the Twins elevated Larnach to Cedar Rapids following his .300 start through 17 games in the same league with Elizabethton.
On a roll: West Michigan pitcher Brad Bass is on a roll.
The Whitecaps’ starter extend a string of scoreless innings to 21.2 when he worked six shutout innings on Friday in a 2-0 win over Bowling Green.
Future stars: South Bend will host the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game, the first time the event will have been played there since 1989.
The event will give team officials a chance to show the league the Ivory at Berlin Place, a $22 million project that is underway beyond the left field fences at Four Winds Field that consists of four mixed-use buildings featuring 120 apartments and 10,000-square feet of retail space.
Popular gear: Two Midwest League clubs made Minor League Baseball’s list of the top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales for 2017.
The Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs landed spots on the annual list, with South Bend the only one of the 25 teams to earn a place on the list to use the nickname of their parent clubs.
Nationally, the 160 minor-league teams combined for a record $70.8 million in sales, a 3.6 percent increase from 2016 and the highest total recorded since the inception of Minor League Baseball’s licensing program in 1992.
Playoff tickets available: Single-game tickets for the Quad-Cities River Bandits home playoff game on Thursday, Sept. 6 against Peoria are now on sale.
All club and box seats are priced at $9 and all general admission seats are priced at $5 for the 6:30 p.m. game that is the second game in a best-of-three series between the River Bandits and Chiefs.
Tickets can be ordered online at riverbandits.com or in person at the Modern Woodmen Park box office, which is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and through game time on home game days.
Alumni report: Tyler White is making the most of an opportunity with the Astros.
Recalled from Triple-A Fresno when Jose Altuve was placed on the disabled list on July 29, the 2014 Quad-Cities first baseman has hit .342 since rejoining Houston. White has gone 13-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in that span.
A 33rd-round draft pick of the Astros in 2013 out of Western Carolina, White hit .305 with 20 doubles and 41 RBI in the 71 games he played for the River Bandits before earning a midseason promotion to high-A Lancaster.