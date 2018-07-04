The only thing missing was gift wrap and a bow.
Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey didn’t like the look of a laborious seventh inning that did in the River Bandits on Wednesday night.
Beloit scored five runs on five singles and took advantage of a passed ball, a wild pitch and two errors to rally for a 6-5 Midwest League victory in front of a crowd of 4,061 at Modern Woodmen Park.
"Not the way you draw it up, not even close," Storey said after his team saw its modest four-game win streak end.
Quad-Cities starter Enoli Paredes allowed just two hits over a six-inning start before exiting with a 4-1 lead that didn’t last.
"There was a lot to like about Paredes," Storey said. "He mixed things well, gave up one run on a two-out triple down the line, gave us what he had, but we couldn’t hold it."
The triple by the Snappers’ Nick Allen ended a string of 19 consecutive scoreless innings worked by the River Bandits right-hander who did not factor into the decision after Beloit sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh to erase the remnants of a 4-0 lead Quad-Cities had opened in the first.
The Snappers’ Jesus Lopez and Jack Meggs greeted River Bandits reliever Humberto Castellanos with back-to-back singles.
The hits were the first of five singles Beloit would collect during a five-run uprising that saw the Snappers tie the game at 4-4 on a single by Mickey McDonald, runs moved into scoring position by a passed ball and a wild pitch.
With two outs, consecutive two-out errors by David Hensley at third and Miguelangel Sierra at shortstop only added to Quad-Cities’ problems.
The fielding errors on balls off the bats of Austin Beck and Hunter Hargrove each allowed Beloit to push a run across, breaking the tie and sending the Snappers into the stretch with a 6-4 advantage.
"One thing led to another," Storey said. "There were a lot of fingerprints on what didn’t go right in that inning, mistakes that all came back to haunt us."
The River Bandits, who managed one hit in the third through sixth innings, pulled within a run in the bottom of the seventh on the second single of the game by Seth Beer.
His base hit to right scored Alfredo Angarita, who had walked with two outs and advanced on a wild pitch by reliever Wandisson Charles.
The run was the first for Quad-Cities since it tagged Snappers starter Jared Poche for four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Colton Shaver put the River Bandits on the board with a single after Sierra had reached on a two-out triple.
Poche followed by hitting Marty Costes with a pitch before Jonathan Lacroix cracked his second home run of the season, a three-run blast to right.
"It was a great start, but we’ve had a tendency to do that and then put up a bunch of zeroes instead of continuing to work to add to the lead," Storey said. "If we’re going to rely a three-run homer for offense, we’re going to be waiting for a long time because that’s not who we are."