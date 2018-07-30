Change remains a constant in the Quad-Cities River Bandits clubhouse.
After finishing the 2017 Midwest League championship season with just one player who was on the Midwest League team’s opening day roster, the Astros organization continues to challenge its top prospects with promotions to higher levels of the minor leagues.
On Monday, Houston promoted its last two first-round draft picks – pitcher J.B. Bukauskas from the 2017 draft and outfielder/first baseman Seth Beer from this year’s draft class – sending both from Quad-Cities to high-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League.
Bukauskas was promoted after making two starts for the River Bandits since rejoining the team following a two-month stay on the disabled list while Beer was given his second promotion in as many months after hitting .348 in 29 games with the River Bandits.
“Our roster has changed a lot since the start of the season and that will likely continue to be the case as we move along,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “It’s a part of minor-league baseball in this era. Players move more quickly now than they did a decade ago. The change is constant.’’
Bukauskas’ development this season was slowed by a slipped disk in his thoracic spine that initially went undiagnosed following his involvement in an automobile accident during spring training.
Following a string of four rehab starts at the short-season level, Bukauskas struck out seven batters in each of his two starts for the River Bandits while allowing five hits over 9.1 innings of work.
Beer was regarded as one of the most advanced hitting prospects in this year’s draft and that ability has helped him progress quickly through the Astros farm system.
The moves leave three players – pitchers Parker Mushinski and Cesar Rosado and catcher Michael Papierski – as the only players remaining with Quad-Cities from the opening-day active roster.
A total of 53 players have suited up for the River Bandits so far this season, including pitcher Hansel Paulino who joined the team Monday from short-season Tri-City in the New York-Penn League.
Most have taken the roster spots of 20 Quad-Cities players who have been promoted to Buies Creek, the next step on the minor-league ladder for Astros players.
Despite the frequent moves, the River Bandits took the field on Monday night with a record of 59-46 for the season and have already secured a berth in the upcoming Midwest League playoffs by winning the first-half championship in the Western Division.
That is a reflection of the depth of talent within the organization and the ability of the coaching staff to keep that talent moving forward.
“With as much movement as we’ve had, we continue to reinforce a lot of the same fundamentals over and over, but we are doing it with a new group of players in many instances,’’ Storey said.
“For the players who have been here all year, we try to keep the message fresh, mix up the routine a bit, but the core of what we are teaching remains the same.’’
Feeling at home: When the Houston Astros arrived at Coors Field for a road game last week, several players found a familiar logo greeting them.
The seven members of the Colorado Rockies visiting clubhouse staff were decked out in Quad-Cities River Bandits T-shirts last Tuesday when the Astros opened a series in Denver, welcoming the team with the logo of a farm team that many Houston players competed for on their way to the major leagues.
Alan Bossart, the Rockies’ visiting clubhouse manager, purchased the shirts while attending a River Bandits game during a recent trip to the Quad-Cities with his wife and brought them back for his staff to wear when Houston played Colorado last week.
Dealing: Dayton’s Hunter Greene is known for bringing the heat.
Thursday, the Reds’ second-rated prospect out-did himself when he recorded a 102-miles-per-hour pitch in the Dragons’ 2-1 win over Fort Wayne.
The pitch was the fastest ever recorded at Fifth Third Field, breaking the old mark of 101 shared by Greene, Aroldis Chapman and Aneurys Zabala. Chapman hit 101 there during a rehab appearance in 2015 and Zabala touched 101 during an outing earlier this season.
Unfinished business: The date for the completion of a Quad-Cities game suspended at Beloit on July 3 because of a problem with lighting has been set.
The River Bandits and Snappers, tied 1-1 midway through the sixth inning, will complete that game on Wednesday, Aug. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. prior to a regularly-scheduled game between the teams at Pohlman Field.
Weekly honors: Peoria first baseman Yariel Gonzalez and Kane County pitchers Jayson McKinley won weekly honors in the Midwest League this week.
Gonzalez hit .500 last week for the Chiefs, going 5-for-10 with three home runs and eight RBI to earn player of the week recognition.
McKinley was named the pitcher of the week after striking out seven and allowing two hits for the Cougars in a complete-game shutout of Beloit.
Alumni report: Brett Phillips took his first cuts in a Kansas City Royals uniform on Sunday, going 0-for-2 in a game at Yankee Stadium.
Phillips was traded by Milwaukee to Kansas City last week and was called up from AAA to begin his fourth stint in the majors this season by the Royals. He has hit .167 in 16 major-league games this season.
The outfielder played 115 games for Quad-Cities in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, batting .302 for the River Bandits over 103 games in 2014 before being promoted by the Astros to high-A Lancaster during the final month of the season.
He was traded by Houston the following year to Milwaukee.