For the fifth straight year, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will likely have a new manager when the Midwest League season opens on April 4.
Mickey Storey, who managed Quad-Cities to an 81-59 record last season, reportedly has been promoted by the Astros organization to manage its new Triple-A Round Rock affiliate.
Citing unnamed sources, MLB.com reported Storey has been selected to manage Houston’s Pacific Coast League affiliate, a move the Astros have not confirmed.
The report indicated the organization expects to announce the 2019 field staffs for its affiliates within the next couple of weeks.
Quad-Cities was Storey’s first managerial assignment after joining the Houston organization in 2017, spending that season as a development special at high-A Buies Creek before being promoted to manage the River Bandits last season.
Only three teams in the 58-year history of the Quad-Cities franchise won more games than the one which established a minor-league baseball record in 2018 as a collection of 32 pitchers combined to strikeout 1,514 opposing batters.
Storey guided Quad-Cities to a 40-30 record and the first-half championship in the Midwest League Western Division and an overall record that ranked as the second best in the league.
Peoria swept the River Bandits out of the playoffs, taking the first two games of a best-of-three Midwest League Western Division semifinal series.
Storey’s coaching career began after he pitched in 29 games in the major leagues during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, including 29 appearances with Houston in 2012.