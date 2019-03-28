A group of playoff-tested prospects make up the Quad-Cities River Bandits roster as they work toward the start of the Midwest League season next week.
Houston Astros minor-league affiliates end spring training camp today and new manager Ray Hernandez and his team are scheduled to arrive in the Quad-Cities over the weekend in advance of next Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. home opener at Modern Woodmen Park against Burlington.
Hernandez is working with a group that includes 15 members of the Astros’ 2018 draft class, including six of the organization’s top-10 selections.
The River Bandits have been assigned nine players who were part of Quad-Cities’ playoff roster following an 81-59 regular season a year ago. An additional 15 players from a Tri-City team which won New York-Penn League championship in 2018 will open 2019 with the River Bandits.
The returning group features six position players -- infielders Trey Dawson, David Hensley and Scott Schreiber, outfielders Marty Costes and Jonathan Lacroix and catcher Cesar Salazar.
A 22nd-round pick in last year’s draft from Maryland, Costes was a regular at the top of the Quad-Cities lineup during the second half last season. He hit .243 over 49 games with 11 doubles and reached base 15 times after being hit by pitches.
Schreiber is the most experienced returning player. The ninth-round pick in the 2018 draft from Nebraska hit .219 over 60 games with the River Bandits, hitting six home runs.
Hensley and Lacroix both finished last season with improved performances at the plate, Henley recording multi-hit games in four of his last seven starts and Lacroix raising his batting average from .198 to .256 over the final two months of the season.
The River Bandits’ roster also includes Houston’s third-round choice in last year’s draft and an organization newcomer who was named the most valuable player in the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena, a third-round selection from Maine who hit .250 last season for Tri-City, is among five infielders named to the River Bandits roster.
Outfielder Ross Adolph will make his Astros organization debut with Quad-Cities after being acquired by Houston in January in a trade with the Mets which sent former River Bandits J.D. Davis and Cody Bohanek to New York.
A 12th-round pick of the Mets from Toledo, the Findlay, Ohio native hit .276 in 61 games last season with Brooklyn, finishing in the top-10 in the short-season league in runs, triples, home runs, total bases, slugging percentage and stolen bases. Adolph hit seven home runs and stole 14 bases in 17 attempts.
Humberto Castellanos, Willy Collado and Luis Garcia will open the 2019 season with the River Bandits.
Castellanos finished 3-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 relief appearances last season, striking out 48 batters in 45 innings. Collado struck out 55 batters in 40.1 innings and Garcia struck out 70 over 69 innings while posting a 7-2 record and a 2.48 ERA for the River Bandits in 19 appearances including 10 starts.
The remainder of the Quad-Cities’ all right-handed pitching staff arrives from Tri-City along with new River Bandits pitching coach Erick Abreu.
The group entails New York-Penn League all-star Austin Hansen, an eighth-round draft pick from Oklahoma who struck out 45 batters in 30.2 innings of work last season in 14 appearances.
Cody Deason, a fifth-round selection of Houston in last year’s draft from Arizona, and sixth-round pick R.J. Freure from Pittsburgh are also on the River Bandits’ staff from a Tri-City club which led the New York-Penn League with 741 strikeouts in 75 games.
Five other 2018 college draft selections are on the Quad-Cities pitching staff.
That group includes 11th-round choice Brett Conine from Cal State-Fullerton, 12th-round pick Mark Moclair from Tampa, 13th-round pick Shawn Dubin from Georgetown (Ky.), 17th-round selection Brett Daniels from North Carolina and 19th-round choice Devin Conn from Nova Southeastern.
They join 2017 17th-round pick Matt Ruppenthal from Vanderbilt in opening the season with Quad-Cities.