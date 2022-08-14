Back-to-back homers lift Bandits to walk-off win

Jack Alexander proved Sunday to be a quick learner.

After watching Dillan Shrum open the bottom of the ninth inning with a game-tying home run, Alexander drove the first pitch he saw out of Modern Woodmen Park to give the Quad Cities River Bandits a walk-off 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids.

“I feel like that’s an ideal situation to come up in,’’ Alexander said. “Shrum had just put a good swing on the ball and I just tried to do the same thing.’’

The back-to-back blasts allowed Quad Cities to earn a series win against the Kernels, taking four-of-six games against the Midwest League West Division first-half champs.

“It was a great way to end the series on a high note,’’ Shrum said. “Cedar Rapids has the best group of pitchers we’ve seen all year, they’re a good club, and to take four games like we did, that’s big for us. We’re trying to finish as strong as we can.’’

The Kernels and River Bandits traded runs throughout the series finale.

Before collecting his 11th home run of the season and his second in as many games, Shrum tied the game at 2-2 with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning to erase a lead Cedar Rapids had taken in the third on a two-run double by Seth Gray.

By the time Shrum stepped into the batter’s box to open the bottom half of the ninth, Anderson Paulino and Emilio Marquez had worked two shutout innings to keep Quad Cities within the 5-4 score Cam Williams created with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

The Kernels collected 15 hits in the game, including 10 off of Chandler Champlain during a five-inning start, but manager Brooks Conrad liked the way River Bandits pitchers managed the situations they found themselves in.

“All of our guys competed, got us out of jams and kept us in the game,’’ Conrad said. “They gave us a chance and allowed us to hang in there until we found a way to get it done in the end.’’

Marquez gave up a pair of hits in the top of the ninth, but left runners on the corners with an inning-ending strikeout which positioned him to earn his 10th victory in 12 decisions.

Shrum and Alexander took care of the rest.

“I was just trying to find a way to get on base, not trying to do too much,’’ Shrum said.

When Miguel Rodriguez – who had worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning – left a fastball up in the zone, Shrum did enough.

He sent a sent a shot over the fence in right in right to tie the game at 5-5.

Alexander ended it one pitch later.

“I figured (Rodriguez) was going to be around the zone. He had been with his previous batters. I was hunting something up and he gave me fastball up. It was exactly what I was looking for,’’ said Alexander, who joined Quad Cities last Wednesday from the Arizona Complex League.

Alexander was surrounded by teammates as he touched home plate after hitting his first home run at the full-season level and giving the River Bandits their sixth walk-off win of the season.

“It was great way to end the series,’’ Alexander said.

Conrad agreed after watching a pair of opposite-field home runs prove to be the deciding difference.

“Both guys got the pitch they were looking for and drove it. It was great to see,’’ Conrad said.

“Shrum has struggled a bit with the bat lately but seems to be coming around. He put a couple of good swings on the ball and for Alexander, that’s big for him to come in here this week and win a game with a walk off home run. Both of those guys should go into the next series with some good confidence.’’

They both collected a pair of hits Sunday, combining for four of the six hits Quad Cities had from the bottom four spots in the order.

Kale Emshoff had one of those hits as well, bringing a run home with a two-out single in the sixth inning to pull the River Bandits within 4-3 after the Kernels’ Alerick Sourlarie had hit a two-run homer to give Cedar Rapids a 4-2 advantage in the fifth.

Soularie’s homer scored Brooks Lee, who recorded the first four-hit game of his pro career.

Minnesota’s first pick and the eighth choice overall in the 2022 draft went 4-for-5 with four singles Sunday to lead the Kernels at the plate.